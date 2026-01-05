Avoid This Mistake When Air-Frying Boiled Eggs

Air frying is one of the most unique ways to cook boiled eggs because it eliminates the need for saucepans and stovetops. Simply put your eggs straight into the basket, air fry until the center reaches your liking, and dump them into an ice bath to immediately halt any carryover cooking. Easy and breezy! However, there's one rookie mistake you should avoid when air-frying boiled eggs: Cranking up the temperature too high in a bid to cook them faster.

Air frying your eggs at a low temperature is always the best option because it allows them to cook more uniformly. Aim for 7-8 minutes at 280 degrees Fahrenheit for soft-boiled or 14-15 minutes for hard-boiled (as always, have a play around with the exact timings because each make and model of air fryer will produce different outcomes). While you might be tempted to turn the heat up to save time, you'll likely get uneven results and make it much trickier to remove your eggs at the perfect sweet spot. In the same way as a regular oven, air fryers cook from the outside in — a very high temperature will cause the whites to firm up too quickly before the yolk solidifies. The result? Rubbery huevos that have an unappetizing texture and powdery middle. If you like your eggs to have a jammy center, stick to a lower temperature and longer cook time to guarantee that they have a moreish consistency.