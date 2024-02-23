12 Tricks For Prolonging Your Hard-Boiled Eggs' Fridge Life

The convenience and simplicity of hard-boiled eggs can't be beaten, except when it comes time to store them. Notoriously funky-smelling and finicky to keep fresh, hard-boiled eggs can be difficult to keep around. So, how can you prolong the life of your hard-boiled eggs? And what are some of the best practices you should consider when it comes time to safely place these protein-packed snacks into the fridge?

If you have already put in the effort to perfect your hard-boiled egg recipe, now's the time to master storing them. Today, we'll go over 12 different tips and tricks for keeping your hard-boiled eggs fresher, for longer. Not only will we discuss how to prolong the life of your in-shell hard-boiled eggs, but we'll also go over how you can keep your peeled eggs happy. This way, this convenient snack will stay convenient. Now, get egg-cited to check out these ideas!