The Newspaper Hack For Eliminating Kitchen Odors

Keeping a kitchen clean, organized, and smelling delicious starts with an unlikely household item. Printed newspapers may be a thing of the past, but if you still happen to get a copy of a neighborhood publication delivered to your home, it can have a second life. Use it in your kitchen to help absorb some of those fishy, stale smells that can linger after a night of pesto-baked salmon or halibut fish tacos.

How does it work? It is similar to using those tried-and-true boxes of baking soda, only slightly more economical. Newspaper has a moisture-wicking quality to it. Because of all those cellulose fibers from the wood pulp that are the foundation of paper, it can soak up smells and create a barrier. It can also help to keep moisture under control. Crumple up a couple of sheets at the bottom of the trash can, and you won't have to worry about the aromas from food waste or meals past permeating throughout your home.