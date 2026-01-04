The Newspaper Hack For Eliminating Kitchen Odors
Keeping a kitchen clean, organized, and smelling delicious starts with an unlikely household item. Printed newspapers may be a thing of the past, but if you still happen to get a copy of a neighborhood publication delivered to your home, it can have a second life. Use it in your kitchen to help absorb some of those fishy, stale smells that can linger after a night of pesto-baked salmon or halibut fish tacos.
How does it work? It is similar to using those tried-and-true boxes of baking soda, only slightly more economical. Newspaper has a moisture-wicking quality to it. Because of all those cellulose fibers from the wood pulp that are the foundation of paper, it can soak up smells and create a barrier. It can also help to keep moisture under control. Crumple up a couple of sheets at the bottom of the trash can, and you won't have to worry about the aromas from food waste or meals past permeating throughout your home.
Add a teabag to the paper
There are plenty of foods that can make your kitchen smell bad. That's why prevention is the key and newspaper is the answer. When you are cleaning your fridge, a newspaper is perfect to get rid of any fragrances that might not be enticing. You can crumple up a few pieces and place them in the back of the fridge or in the crisper drawers to proactively fend off those smells. And if you are planning your annual deep cleaning of this appliance, consider emptying it of all its contents and filling the entire fridge with crumpled-up newspaper and a small bowl of water. Leave it for a day or two, and any strong odors should disappear.
If you want to be a little more sophisticated with this DIY fresh fix, crumple your newspaper around a favorite scented tea bag. The teabag will also absorb the odor, but leave a beautiful, subtle smell. Or consider making a sachet of your favorite herbs and scrunch it with the newspaper to make the fridge and kitchen drawers have a delicious culinary smell that hits your nose every time you open them.