Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat SPAM

Andrew Zimmern, a noted television personality who made a career out of eating international foods that most Western palates find strange in "Bizarre Foods," refuses to eat SPAM. For at least a decade, he's famously detested the processed pork. He has made it very clear it's not about the type of meat used; he would happily eat musubi made with homemade potted meat and loves scrapple. His complaints with SPAM have been that it's "chemically treated," "made in a factory," and "loaded with more salt, sugar, and fat than you should eat in an entire week."

From an Ask Me Anything on Reddit 11 years ago to another on his own Youtube channel last year, people love to ask him why. In Hawaii – where the food has a long history and has become a part of the culinary culture – he had to explain himself on the local news. In the more recent AMA on his channel he boils it all down to one simple, hard-to-argue-with fact: he just doesn't like the taste and texture of it.