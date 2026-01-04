Gen Z Is Using These Kitchen Appliances For Storage And Boomers Are Confused

Earlier this year a survey of 1,000 Australians between the ages of 18 and 29 uncovered that 69% of Gen Z respondents use their ovens and dishwashers for storage (via Westinghouse). Some older people are reacting to the results of the survey with a sort of self-righteous confusion.

Boomers have been commented on the results on Facebook. On one post, they are responding to the subject with plenty of emojis, "What is it with Gen Z," and "NO." Another post has helpful insights such as "Add [sic] they wonder why they can't afford a house," "Wow that's stupid," and "show [sic] how thick this generation is, [sic]." This is from the group that most likely is using the bottom drawer of their oven wrong.

Other articles from older writers, such as this piece from news.com.au, blame themselves for their parenting. In response to the survey, which included that 39% of respondents take their laundry home to their parents, the writer decries, "And who are their parents, enabling this developmentally stunted failure to launch?!"