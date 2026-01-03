The Popular Casserole That Dates Back To The French Revolution

When you're feeding a crowd, a hearty casserole is the answer to making a low-effort meal that cooks in a single dish. A simple way to make this basic meal look more inviting is to top it with a cheesy, crispy crust and transform it into a gratin, a popular style of casserole that dates back to the French Revolution.

The French term gratin used to refer to the delicious, crusty layer of food clinging to the base of a dish that had to be scraped away. It eventually evolved into describing the cooking method of producing any dish that has a delectable crust on top, made with or without cheese and breadcrumbs. One of the most famous gratin dishes is gratin Dauphinoise, which originates from the French province of Dauphine. This dish became a part of history when the Duke of Clermont-Tonnere served it to his officers just before the French Revolution. While it was made with common ingredients (thinly sliced potatoes layered with seasoned heavy cream and garlic), its popularity spread throughout the region, and it was often served at celebrations. As the cream bubbled away, it thickened up and created a golden crispy crust on the spuds. Gratin Savoyard is a similar potato casserole that's topped with cheese and baked until golden. However, the cream is subbed for broth, making it a lighter but deeply savory alternative.