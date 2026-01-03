The Popular Casserole That Dates Back To The French Revolution
When you're feeding a crowd, a hearty casserole is the answer to making a low-effort meal that cooks in a single dish. A simple way to make this basic meal look more inviting is to top it with a cheesy, crispy crust and transform it into a gratin, a popular style of casserole that dates back to the French Revolution.
The French term gratin used to refer to the delicious, crusty layer of food clinging to the base of a dish that had to be scraped away. It eventually evolved into describing the cooking method of producing any dish that has a delectable crust on top, made with or without cheese and breadcrumbs. One of the most famous gratin dishes is gratin Dauphinoise, which originates from the French province of Dauphine. This dish became a part of history when the Duke of Clermont-Tonnere served it to his officers just before the French Revolution. While it was made with common ingredients (thinly sliced potatoes layered with seasoned heavy cream and garlic), its popularity spread throughout the region, and it was often served at celebrations. As the cream bubbled away, it thickened up and created a golden crispy crust on the spuds. Gratin Savoyard is a similar potato casserole that's topped with cheese and baked until golden. However, the cream is subbed for broth, making it a lighter but deeply savory alternative.
Gratins can be made with vegetables or meats
Gratins can be prepared with any variety of thinly sliced vegetables, from eggplants and zucchini to fennel, leeks, or pumpkins. However, you can also make them with meat and chicken. To qualify, the dish simply needs to have that savory crust covering its surface, which can be attained via a hearty sprinkling of Parmesan, a layer of Panko, or a dash of cream. You can swap the cream for other dairy products, such as milk or creme fraiche for a lighter flavor, or use soft cheese for a richer finish. For example, this creamy thyme potato gratin features cream cheese as well as heavy cream and Parmesan, which lends it a sumptuous texture and fuller-bodied flavor. To give your potato gratin a wonderfully spicy kick, add a spoonful of chili crisp.
Seeing as the word gratin refers to a cooking method rather than a specific recipe, you can even gratin pasta dishes (a baked mac and cheese with a broiled surface is technically a gratin!). No matter whether you make yours with potatoes, vegetables, pasta, or meat, your gratin should be baked in a shallow and wide dish. This move ensures that it has a greater surface area, which maximizes that moreish, caramelized crust that's arguably the best part of the entire dish.