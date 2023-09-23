How To Give Your Potato Gratin A Wonderfully Spicy Kick
Potato gratin: A cheesy classic around the holidays and a rich and delicious way to enjoy a favorite starchy vegetable. Usually, this dish is just cheese on potatoes on cheese, maybe with a few herbs sprinkled in — but kicking things up with a bit of spice is just the thing to refresh a tried and true recipe.
We're not talking about red pepper flakes or sliced jalapeños, but a condiment that packs a big flavor punch — chili crisp. A little chili crisp mixed into the gratin transforms this creamy casserole into a deep umami yet subtly spicy and tremendously addicting side dish that you won't be able to resist grabbing seconds from. Chili crisp is a popular condiment with roots in Chinese cuisine with a distinct flavor and a signature crunchy texture. It goes perfectly with just about any dish — whether spooned over rice, stirred into soup, or, in this case, folded into the cheesy sauce that bakes atop the sliced potatoes, soaking in and infusing each spud with incredible flavor.
What is chili crisp?
Chili crisp is a variation of chili oil; it's a condiment that contains hot chilis fried in oil. Each variety boasts a slightly different mix of additional ingredients: Everything from garlic to soybeans to Szechuan peppercorns. These ingredients, fried up to crisp perfection in the oil, are then bottled or canned with the oil itself and left to meld. This creates a deliciously deep condiment that is either exceptionally spicy or mild but flavorful.
One of the most popular chili crisps out there is Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp, sold in a distinctive red jar and known for paving the way for popularity for many of the other chili crisp brands on grocery store shelves today. Lao gan ma means old grandmother in Chinese, and the company sells a variety of other condiments as well, including chili oil, bean paste, pickled chilis, and more.
While chili crisp-style products are typically used to accompany rice-based dishes or noodles, you can put a spoonful on just about anything, from tacos to pizza, for a boost of spicy-umami flavor.
Tips for a perfect potato gratin
With a little chili crisp at your disposal, you're well on your way to a brand-new potato gratin experience. But here are a few extra tips for making that side dish turn out as perfectly as possible, even before you stir in the chili.
Getting your potatoes sliced evenly is key for a well-made potato gratin. If some slices are thicker or thinner than others, the potatoes will cook unevenly, and you may end up with overcooked or underdone spots. Using a mandoline to slice the potato can help with consistency; if you don't have one, just be careful and slow with your knife. About ⅛-inch thickness works best for this dish.
Picking the right potatoes is also important. Some recipes recommend russet, and others suggest Yukon gold. We lean towards the Yukon golds for their toothsome texture and buttery natural flavor. Finally, let your gratin sit after baking for at least 10 minutes. Otherwise, not only will the dish fall apart upon serving, but the chili crisp won't have an opportunity to soak into the potatoes, causing an unattractive, oily appearance.