How To Give Your Potato Gratin A Wonderfully Spicy Kick

Potato gratin: A cheesy classic around the holidays and a rich and delicious way to enjoy a favorite starchy vegetable. Usually, this dish is just cheese on potatoes on cheese, maybe with a few herbs sprinkled in — but kicking things up with a bit of spice is just the thing to refresh a tried and true recipe.

We're not talking about red pepper flakes or sliced jalapeños, but a condiment that packs a big flavor punch — chili crisp. A little chili crisp mixed into the gratin transforms this creamy casserole into a deep umami yet subtly spicy and tremendously addicting side dish that you won't be able to resist grabbing seconds from. Chili crisp is a popular condiment with roots in Chinese cuisine with a distinct flavor and a signature crunchy texture. It goes perfectly with just about any dish — whether spooned over rice, stirred into soup, or, in this case, folded into the cheesy sauce that bakes atop the sliced potatoes, soaking in and infusing each spud with incredible flavor.