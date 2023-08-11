What Exactly Are Dauphinoise Potatoes?

There are certain dishes that simply beg for a special occasion — rich, decadent, and tailored to gatherings of those we value the most. Dauphinoise potatoes certainly fit that description. Thin potato slices are mixed with a garlic-infused cream sauce, layered in a casserole dish, and then baked until the top is crisp and golden. Some versions add a topping of Gruyere cheese for an extra punch of flavor and texture. It's a menu staple at bistros throughout France and abroad, an ideal side dish to accompany steaks, beef tenderloin, roasted chicken, or just about any meat main you can think of. If you're entertaining guests, particularly during winter holidays, it's worth considering.

In their native France, dauphinoise potatoes are known as "gratin de pommes de terre dauphinoise" or simply "gratin dauphinoise". They should not be confused with the similarly-named dauphine potatoes, which are a type of fried croquette. There is a popular misconception that the dish was named for the Dauphin, the old title for the successor to the French throne and that it was specifically created for royalty. In reality, it was named for the historical region of Dauphiné, where it is traditionally made. The regal connection isn't entirely wrong, however, as the region was named for the fact that it was once the fiefdom of the Dauphin. Plus, the luxurious nature of this dish is truly worthy of a prince.