Add Charm To Any Kitchen With This Patterned Flooring

Renovating an entire kitchen is a huge investment, which is why many of us end up giving the cabinets a lick of paint as a low-cost alternative. However, if you have a little capital to spare (or are planning that dream renovation project), consider adding some charm to your kitchen with herringbone flooring. Synonymous with sophistication, herringbone flooring is a firm fixture in English stately homes and many historic sites, such as the Palace of Versailles. Its distinctive V-shaped design is refined and timeless, which is why installing it in your kitchen will instantly lend your space an elegant charm and create a space that has an enduring aesthetic.

Commonly fitted using rectangular panels of wood, each piece is connected to another at a 90-degree angle to make a V-shape, which eventually creates a zigzag design across the entire floor that looks like the skeleton of a herringbone fish. The wood lends a kitchen a grounded, neutral, and natural feel, which matches well with almost any cabinetry color or design. However, you can also purchase ceramic or laminate floor tiles that look like wood, which are easier to maintain and keep clean in a busy area of the home. The length and width of your planks, whether they be made of wood or tiles, will also affect the final look of your flooring, so there's plenty of room for experimentation. For instance, use skinnier tiles to showcase the beauty of the geometric pattern or stick to chunkier widths for fewer grout lines.