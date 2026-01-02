The Chef Knife Bobby Flay Swears By (And What Makes It So Versatile)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a lot of gizmos and gadgets to help you with your culinary pursuits, but a good knife is among the essential kitchen tools you need. Of course, there are plenty of different brands to choose from, and it can be a little overwhelming. That's why you may want to consider what celebrity chef Bobby Flay uses when he is slicing and dicing. The chef told "The Kitchn," "I pretty much use a chef's knife for everything, and Shun is one of my very favorite brands."
It's easy to understand why this is a go-to for Flay. A chef's knife is the workhorse of kitchen knives. It is versatile and can cut through everything from raw steak and other meats to sturdy root vegetables. Its blade ranges from 6 to 10 inches. Made of stainless steel, a Shun chef's knife is designed to last. Its D-shaped Pakkawood handles are both durable and naturally resistant to bacteria. Its curved blade is designed for use in a rocking motion when chopping or cutting. Whether you are prepping veggies, smashing garlic, or portioning biscuit dough, a Shun chef's knife is the all-purpose tool that can do it all.
What to consider
Getting a chef's knife should definitely be counted among the best tips cooking Bobby Flay has dished out; however, while Flay is a longtime fan of this brand, he also knows that the cost can be a little steep for the average novice cook. Per Kitchen Knife Guru, Flay told Men's Health, "I probably use my chef's knives more than any other tool in the kitchen. I'm not married to a particular brand because they all work; they all have sharp blades. My Shun cost(s) about $100. You don't need to spend a lot of money unless you're making a lot of sushi."
A good kitchen knife is worth the splurge, but if you are in the market for a chef's knife and need to work with a more conservative budget than Faly's, there are several things to consider. First, you want one with a sharp edge that can be maintained between uses with a honing knife. You want a chef's knife that is easy to grip and handle. A Shun knife is crafted to be used by either right- or left-handed cooks. German-engineered Henckels chef's knife is a nice, affordable alternative. It's sturdy, durable, and it is under $60 at Amazon. Or check out the Shun Sora 8-inch Chef's Knife, which retails for under $90. More than 2,000 people have given it a positive rating on Amazon.