The Chef Knife Bobby Flay Swears By (And What Makes It So Versatile)

There are a lot of gizmos and gadgets to help you with your culinary pursuits, but a good knife is among the essential kitchen tools you need. Of course, there are plenty of different brands to choose from, and it can be a little overwhelming. That's why you may want to consider what celebrity chef Bobby Flay uses when he is slicing and dicing. The chef told "The Kitchn," "I pretty much use a chef's knife for everything, and Shun is one of my very favorite brands."

It's easy to understand why this is a go-to for Flay. A chef's knife is the workhorse of kitchen knives. It is versatile and can cut through everything from raw steak and other meats to sturdy root vegetables. Its blade ranges from 6 to 10 inches. Made of stainless steel, a Shun chef's knife is designed to last. Its D-shaped Pakkawood handles are both durable and naturally resistant to bacteria. Its curved blade is designed for use in a rocking motion when chopping or cutting. Whether you are prepping veggies, smashing garlic, or portioning biscuit dough, a Shun chef's knife is the all-purpose tool that can do it all.