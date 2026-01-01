When the temperatures plummet, a batch of Brunswick stew is just the ticket for warming your cockles. A mixture of meat and vegetables simmered with tomatoes and seasonings, this classic recipe is a testament to the cozy and comforting quality of many traditional Southern eats. Chopped tomatoes are key in Brunswick stew, but there's one secret canned ingredient that's perfect for giving it a welcome warming kick: Rotel tomatoes.

Brunswick stew can be made with many different meats, such as chicken, beef, or pork. In fact, it used to be prepared with game, like rabbit and squirrel, back in the day, making it an extremely flexible dish that also used up any selection of veggies languishing in the fridge. This variation (along with the addition of barbecue sauce and Worcestershire sauce in some cases) is what sets Brunswick stew apart from beef stew. As canned Rotel tomatoes contain chopped green chili peppers and cilantro, they balance out the sweetness of the barbecue sauce and imbue the finished stew with some warming heat while lending it an inviting, herby aroma. The flavor of the chilies also suffuses the broth with a zesty character and depth that brings out the flavor of the other ingredients, such as the sweetcorn, lima beans, and potatoes. Of course, the best thing about using Rotel tomatoes is that it doesn't require any extra effort; simply open the can and benefit from all that spicy chili pepper power and the sweetness of the vine-ripened tomatoes.