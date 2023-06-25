Add Cream Cheese To Your Next Rotel Dip And Thank Us Later
Few things bring people together quite like a good party dip. Whether enjoyed alongside a big game or a casual gathering, dips are the kind of appetizer that everyone can agree on. When it comes to flavor, few dips can hold a candle to the spicy kick of Rotel dip. By mixing together a can of Rotel tomatoes and green chilies with your favorite cheese, you're well on your way to dip glory.
Of course, there are endless ways to tailor your Rotel dip to suit your tastes. Some might prefer a classic cheddar cheese dip, while others might opt for a tangy queso blanco blend. According to Food & Wine writer Stacy Ballis, American cheese should be your go-to anytime you need gooey cheese. Yet there's one ingredient that can take your Rotel dip to new heights of creamy deliciousness: cream cheese.
Adding a bit of cream cheese to your Rotel dip can help thicken the dip to the perfect consistency for layering on a chip and also lend an unparalleled rich, lush creaminess and rich and tangy flavor that complements the other cheeses perfectly (regardless of the cream cheese brand you use). Once you try it with cream cheese, you'll never go back to regular cheese dip again.
What makes cream cheese ideal for a Rotel dip
Rotel is a canned blend of diced tomatoes and green chilies that many people simmer in a creamy cheese sauce like Velveeta and serve piping hot with a pile of tortilla chips. While there's nothing wrong with this method, adding cream cheese gives it a velvety and creamy texture.
Cream cheese is a versatile, smooth, and mild cheese made from a blend of milk and cream, to which lactic acid bacteria is added. The result is a consistency ideal for creating creamier queso (and other creamy dips and dishes), ensuring that each bite is smooth and decadent without being clumpy. It has a rich and tangy flavor that complements the subtle heat of the Rotel dip, creating a perfect balance of savory and spicy.
If you do find that your queso dip is feeling a bit too clumpy with cream cheese, Dave and Krystiana Rizo, owners of Yellow Rose, revealed to Bon Appétit that the secret to the "creamiest, silkiest queso" is sodium citrate. It's an ingredient you'll find in pre-packaged Velveeta and American cheeses that helps the cheese melt evenly without separating.
If you opt to forego Velveeta cheese in favor of cream cheese for your creamy Rotel dip recipe, you can use sodium citrate to get the right consistency while pairing it with the right cheeses to avoid creating a queso that's too tart or tangy.
The best complementary cheese pairings
The best way to elevate the creamy goodness of your Rotel dip is to start with a classic cheese pairing like a mild or medium cheddar cheese. Its mild, nutty flavor adds a subtle richness to the dip while also providing a smooth texture. For those who desire a stronger flavor, opt for sharp cheddar for a more tangy taste.
Another great cheese to enhance your creamy Rotel cream cheese dip is Monterey jack cheese. It's a milder cheese but still provides a silky texture and a subtle tang. For those who love to spice things up, consider adding pepper jack cheese to your dip for a fiery kick that you can further enhance by opting for spicier Rotel. An important tip to remember, though, is to shred your cheese fresh off the block, as pre-shredded bagged cheese often contains a powdered coating that can make it difficult to melt the cheese smoothly.
Get even more creative by adding other non-cheesy ingredients like sliced japaleños, ground beef, or even chorizo Oaxaca cheese for the best queso fundido dish to serve as a mini meal instead of a mere dip. Really, whether you're looking for a mild and creamy dip or a bold and spicy one, choosing the right cheeses is key to making the perfect Rotel dip. Just don't forget to add the cream cheese.