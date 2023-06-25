Add Cream Cheese To Your Next Rotel Dip And Thank Us Later

Few things bring people together quite like a good party dip. Whether enjoyed alongside a big game or a casual gathering, dips are the kind of appetizer that everyone can agree on. When it comes to flavor, few dips can hold a candle to the spicy kick of Rotel dip. By mixing together a can of Rotel tomatoes and green chilies with your favorite cheese, you're well on your way to dip glory.

Of course, there are endless ways to tailor your Rotel dip to suit your tastes. Some might prefer a classic cheddar cheese dip, while others might opt for a tangy queso blanco blend. According to Food & Wine writer Stacy Ballis, American cheese should be your go-to anytime you need gooey cheese. Yet there's one ingredient that can take your Rotel dip to new heights of creamy deliciousness: cream cheese.

Adding a bit of cream cheese to your Rotel dip can help thicken the dip to the perfect consistency for layering on a chip and also lend an unparalleled rich, lush creaminess and rich and tangy flavor that complements the other cheeses perfectly (regardless of the cream cheese brand you use). Once you try it with cream cheese, you'll never go back to regular cheese dip again.