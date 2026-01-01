Barack Obama's Favorite Chocolate Comes From This Seattle-Based Gem
A presidential endorsement can go a long way, especially when it comes to sweets. If it's good enough for the leader of the Free World or his first lady, it's good for everyone else. President Ronald Reagan loved jelly beans, and George Washington couldn't resist a hoecake served with honey when the sweet tooth kicked in. But for President Barack Obama, it's all about the chocolate. While campaigning to live in the White House, the now-former Commander-in-Chief discovered Seattle's own Fran's Chocolates and became a fan of its Smoked Salt Caramels.
What is it about these confections that has Obama loving on them? Fran's Chocolates Smoked Salt Caramels are bites of heaven. Created by Fran Bigelow, the caramel is soft and buttery on the tongue. The treats are covered in rich, milky sweet chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt smoked over Welsh oak. Just the scent of these will have you salivating.
Inspired after a trip to Paris, Bigelow first opened her doors in 1982. Since then, her chocolates have earned plenty of accolades. Fran's Chocolates has been recognized as the best overall chocolatier in the United States by the Book of Chocolate and as Outstanding Fine Chocolatier — North America by the Fine Chocolate Industry Association.
Celebrity chef approved
President Barack Obama isn't the only one to rave about Fran's Chocolates. Ina Garten loves to gift these craft chocolates when she is a dinner guest; after all, what hostess wouldn't love to indulge in these caramels after all the guests go home? And Bobby Flay's favorite candy bar comes from this Seattle chocolatier. Flay fancies Fran's Coconut Gold Bars. Clearly, there is something about these chocolates that makes them exceptional for anyone lucky enough to get a box or a bite.
A box of 20 of these salt caramels will set you back $50. If you prefer dark chocolate, Fran's also sells Gray Salt Chocolates, which use the same silky caramel but are covered in dark chocolate and lightly dusted with gray salt harvested off the coast of Brittany. These also cost $50 per box of 20 or $18.75 per box of seven. However, if you are on a budget or just feeling adventurous, you can make your own. DIY simple salted caramels make a beautiful gift for family and friends. Just remember to save a few for yourself.