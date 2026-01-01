Barack Obama's Favorite Chocolate Comes From This Seattle-Based Gem

A presidential endorsement can go a long way, especially when it comes to sweets. If it's good enough for the leader of the Free World or his first lady, it's good for everyone else. President Ronald Reagan loved jelly beans, and George Washington couldn't resist a hoecake served with honey when the sweet tooth kicked in. But for President Barack Obama, it's all about the chocolate. While campaigning to live in the White House, the now-former Commander-in-Chief discovered Seattle's own Fran's Chocolates and became a fan of its Smoked Salt Caramels.

What is it about these confections that has Obama loving on them? Fran's Chocolates Smoked Salt Caramels are bites of heaven. Created by Fran Bigelow, the caramel is soft and buttery on the tongue. The treats are covered in rich, milky sweet chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt smoked over Welsh oak. Just the scent of these will have you salivating.

Inspired after a trip to Paris, Bigelow first opened her doors in 1982. Since then, her chocolates have earned plenty of accolades. Fran's Chocolates has been recognized as the best overall chocolatier in the United States by the Book of Chocolate and as Outstanding Fine Chocolatier — North America by the Fine Chocolate Industry Association.