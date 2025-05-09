The Seattle Chocolate Bar That's A Favorite Of Bobby Flay

From a 25-year career (and counting) on Food Network to a handful of successful restaurants, there's no denying the culinary prowess of Bobby Flay. Onlookers have benefited from many of his best cooking tips, such as using potato chips to add crunch to your burger. So, when he reveals a favorite made by someone else, it must be amazing. While the chef has called out Bone Suckin' Sauce as the barbecue sauce he can't stop using, the Coconut Gold Bars from Fran's Chocolates in Seattle, Washington, are the sweet treat that he just can't resist.

During a "Season's Eatings" episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" on Food Network, Flay gushed over the Coconut Gold Bars, "It's like an Almond Joy bar — coconut, chocolate, almonds — but this just takes it up to a level that can't be beat." The renowned chef noted that his assistant puts a box of the chocolates on his desk every week, and he eats the entire box within days. He added, "They're just dangerous because they're addictive. They're just incredibly flavorful, and they're creamy, sweet, really rich. And, you can really taste the coconut, and to me that's the key. It's a small bar with lots of impact, that's for sure. And, if I don't have these for the holidays, it's not the holidays."

