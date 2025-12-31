Why Marble Countertops Reign Supreme For Serious Bakers
Countertops say a lot about a kitchen. You want to choose a material that is aesthetically pleasing, can handle all your cooking and prep needs, and won't break the bank. Soapstone, engineered quartz, concrete, wood, stainless steel, and Corian are among the many options. And while some pricey kitchen upgrades aren't worth the money or the effort, if you are a baker, marble countertops should be at the top of your renovation wish list. Marble surfaces, natural or engineered, offer a beautiful, smooth surface that remains cool — perfect when making dough for items like pastries, a favorite pie crust, or biscuits.
While a hot oven or the temperature outside can influence the temperature in your kitchen, a marble countertop always stays cool. When you are trying to create a flaky crust, it is imperative that the buttery fat stays cool. If it doesn't, you can end up with a chewy, dense bite. The ability to control the temperature and keep it cool as you are rolling out pastry dough can help you achieve all those layers of flakiness a baker desires in a pastry crust. This is where a marble countertop becomes a baker's secret weapon.
It's good for tempering chocolate too
Additionally, because the surface of a marble countertop is so glossy and sleek, a baker will have more control. There's no need to worry about that pizza dough recipe, or any type of dough for that matter, ripping as you roll it out. Instead, these properties help produce an even consistency, which is a plus when you are breaking out the cookie cutters for Christmas sugar cookies and want them to be uniform in thickness so they bake evenly. Marble's cool surface also helps prevent dough from sticking and ending up all over your fingers instead of baking in the oven.
But doughs are not the only baked goods that can benefit from this choice. Chocolate lovers will also appreciate how easily you can temper chocolate like a pro on a marble countertop. No need for a marble slab, and you still get that signature shiny, snappy finish. That said, marble countertops require a little TLC to maintain. To keep that polished surface, it is important to use a microfiber cloth when cleaning to avoid scratches. It's also smart to apply a sealant on this type of stone when you are having it installed. Because marble is porous, it is prone to staining; a sealant will remove this risk. With all this in mind, choosing a marble countertop is an ideal option for a serious baker's at-home workstation.