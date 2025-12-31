Why Marble Countertops Reign Supreme For Serious Bakers

Additionally, because the surface of a marble countertop is so glossy and sleek, a baker will have more control. There's no need to worry about that pizza dough recipe, or any type of dough for that matter, ripping as you roll it out. Instead, these properties help produce an even consistency, which is a plus when you are breaking out the cookie cutters for Christmas sugar cookies and want them to be uniform in thickness so they bake evenly. Marble's cool surface also helps prevent dough from sticking and ending up all over your fingers instead of baking in the oven.

But doughs are not the only baked goods that can benefit from this choice. Chocolate lovers will also appreciate how easily you can temper chocolate like a pro on a marble countertop. No need for a marble slab, and you still get that signature shiny, snappy finish. That said, marble countertops require a little TLC to maintain. To keep that polished surface, it is important to use a microfiber cloth when cleaning to avoid scratches. It's also smart to apply a sealant on this type of stone when you are having it installed. Because marble is porous, it is prone to staining; a sealant will remove this risk. With all this in mind, choosing a marble countertop is an ideal option for a serious baker's at-home workstation.