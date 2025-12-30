Julia Child's Potato Salad Technique Makes Your Side Dish The Star Of Any Party

A whole baked salmon or a platter of roast chicken might be the main attraction at a get-together, but it's the selection of yummy sides that can turn a party plate into a feast. And what would any party be without a batch of potato salad? To turn this side into the star of the show, copy Julia Child's technique and slice your potatoes into rounds.

Slicing the potatoes into discs instead of traditional cubes does two important things. Firstly, the rounds simply look fancier and lend the finished potato salad a classier aesthetic that's reminiscent of French-style side dishes. While it may be a subtle change, it gives this classic potluck favorite a little makeover that will make your guests look twice. Secondly, thinner rounds of potato cook far quicker than bigger chunks because more of their surface area is exposed to the boiling water. Plus, it's faster to slice a whole potato and create rounds of varying diameter than to cube it up into identical chunks. As each circle is varied in size, the salad also looks visually appealing and distinctive. Additionally, because they are all the same thickness, they cook at an even rate, producing taters that are perfectly tender and toothsome. All this means you can cook your spuds at speed, saving you time to get on with arranging the main dish, drinks, and dessert.