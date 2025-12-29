The Versatile Pantry Staple Martha Stewart Uses To Keep Weeds Out Of Her Garden

There are several certainties in life: Death, taxes, and weeds. If you're a gardener, you know that it takes months, even years, to care for and nurture a rose garden, but only a single day for a weed to pop up and start taking over your hard work. But never fear, if you love Martha Stewart's organization tricks for the kitchen, you are going to love her tips for the garden. The queen of the green thumb says there is one pantry item that can help you stop weeds at their roots, and you probably have it in your pantry: Baking soda. This powdery bi-carbonate is generally reserved for combating odors in the fridge and helping your favorite buttermilk biscuits reach flaky heights, but it can also kill weeds.

How does it work? It starts by spraying the weeds with water and then giving them a good sprinkle of baking soda. Stewart explains that the baking soda is going to dry out the weed's leaves and turn them brown, while the moisture will serve as a vehicle for this staple to get to the roots. Because baking soda is full of salt, it sucks up the water needed for the weeds to grow and flourish. However, before you run to your cupboards to fetch a box, there is one thing you need to keep in mind.