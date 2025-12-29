The Cookies Are A Lie - Here's What Cookie Monster Has Really Been Chowing Down On

The googly-eyed, furry, bright blue Cookie Monster appears friendly. All he wants is cookies, which makes us want them, too. Unfortunately, behind that simple, amicable exterior is a long-standing lie. The deception runs so deep it seems as if his notable grammar error of using "me" instead of "I" is because he's focusing so much on hiding the truth. The monster who supposedly loves cookies so much it's in his name doesn't actually eat the classic American baked goods. If he were honest, his name would be Rice Cake Monster.

That's right, in order to preserve the monster's fur from becoming a greasy mess because of the oils and chocolate in a gooey chocolate chip cookie, Sesame Street feeds the monster painted rice cakes. This bombshell comes to us from David Borgenicht's "Sesame Street Unpaved" (via The Great American Chocolate Chip Cookie Book). The book also claims there is a person wearing a Cookie Monster costume who is better off having rice cakes instead of cookies fall on them. It's up to you whether or not you want to pass this information on to your children. If they already know the truth about Santa and the Tooth Fairy, this devastating news might be easier for them to handle.