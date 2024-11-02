Paul Hollywood's Easy Hack For The Gooiest Chocolate Chip Cookies

There are few things more enticing on food-Tok than the sight of a chocolate chip cookie that's split in half with chocolate oozing from the center. A secret to achieving that gooey center comes from a baker known more for his bread than his chocolate chip cookies: Paul Hollywood. The blue-eyed baker and judge on "The Great British Bake Off" suggests adding an extra bit of chocolate to the cookie just before it bakes.

To get the kind of #foodporn-worthy gooey middle, Hollywood advises making a small indent in each cookie while they're on the tray, popping in a small piece of chocolate, and resealing it. "When you break it open, the gooeyness of the chocolate will just fall out, and it's delicious," Hollywood said on Wired's YouTube channel. Although he doesn't say whether or not to try this trick before or after baking, it is probably easier to make the indent, insert the chocolate, and reseal the cookie before baking.