The 5 Healthiest And 5 Unhealthiest Prepared Foods At Aldi

Like any other supermarket, Aldi sells a lot of prepared foods. If you're looking for a quick appetizer, lunch, or dinner, you can find anything from wraps to mac and cheese to salads to pretzel bites in its famously affordable aisles, and some of these options are well and truly delicious. Additionally, some of them are a lot healthier than you might think. Prepared foods can often get a bad rep for favoring convenience and quick flavor over quality, which can often translate into them being crammed with salt, sugar, and saturated fat, but at Aldi, the prepared items can be pretty wholesome.

Not all of them, though. Some of Aldi's prepared foods have some astonishing nutritional stats, which plunge them into unhealthy territory and make them items you really should skip. A fair few of these items nudge up against the full recommended daily allowances for sodium, added sugars, and saturated fat which, for adults following a standard diet, stand at 2,300 milligrams, 50 grams, and 20 grams, respectively. In this article, we used the quantities of these three nutrients in Aldi's prepared foods to find out whether they were healthy or unhealthy, and also looked at their ingredient lists and levels of processing, to figure out whether they were items to acquire or avoid.