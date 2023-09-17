Transform Any Bland Store-Bought Salad Into A Delicious Wrap

Things have gotten pretty crowded in the bagged and pre-made salad section of grocery stores these days, but no matter what the mix, salad can still be a little boring. Not only can a store-bought salad come off as bland, but it can also be tough to fill up on salad alone. If you've ever packed a salad for lunch, but later wished you'd just brought a sandwich, there's a way you can have a little bit of both next time. Enter, the salad wrap sandwich. That's right, just stuff your salad into a wrap.

Wraps, if you really think about it, are oftentimes simply salad-filled burritos. If you've ever had a chicken Caesar wrap, you already know that a sandwich-sized tortilla is all you need to turn any salad into a handheld meal. All you need is a crunchy mix of greens and veggies, a little protein to keep you satisfied so you don't get hungry later, dressing, and a tortilla wrap. You can use any type of salad mix and dressing you want, because as long as it's good as a salad, it's probably going to be good as a wrap, too — no fork required.