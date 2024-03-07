14 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Shepherd's Pie So Much Better

Few dishes are as satiating as a classic lamb shepherd's pie. This one-dish wonder hailing from the British Isles combines ground lamb, peas, and carrots that transform into a ragù-like base for a casserole topped with luscious, creamy mashed potatoes and cheese before being baked to golden perfection. As a chef, I have made this dish on numerous occasions, with various permutations hearkening back to its origins.

Indeed, this pie-like casserole may have evolved to use lamb meat, befitting its heritage as the meal of choice for Irish shepherds. However, shepherd pie's earliest precursors were more varied, incorporating diverse ingredients to take advantage of whatever was left over, from meat to vegetables. This varied legacy gives chefs and home cooks the permission, nay inspiration, to get creative with their renditions of the classic.

With this in mind, I put my culinary thinking cap on and evaluated how many ways I could enhance a classic shepherd's pie. I took inspiration from other cultures, cooking methods, those with various dietary restrictions, and food science to establish a list of simple ingredient swaps to make your next shepherd's pie infinitely better.