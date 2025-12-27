This One Unexpected Ingredient Gives You Bakery-Level Whipped Cream

If you want a lighter, simpler frosting for your baked goods, whipped cream is always a good choice. It's simple to make, and its light, airy texture lets your cake shine. The one downside is its lack of stability; over time, it can weep as the fat and water separate if it sits at room temperature. Baking expert Kat Lieu tackled this problem over the years, finally settling on adding a surprising ingredient to keep her cream together: Greek yogurt.

The extra acid and fat in yogurt give the fluffy cream more structure to hold the air pockets created by the whipping process. Lieu recommends adding ¼ cup of Greek yogurt per cup of heavy cream before you start whipping. You can fold it in afterward, but whipping them together gives you more control over the resulting texture. Any fat content level of yogurt will do, though higher percentages will give a little more structure. Make sure the yogurt is Greek, as Greek yogurt has the watery whey strained out. Normal, runny yogurt will only make your whipped cream weepier! Once your topping is stabilized, read our tips for taking whipped cream to the next level!