A Dollop Of Greek Yogurt Takes Your Pumpkin Pie To The Next Level

There's no dessert that says "fall" quite like pumpkin pie. It's sweet, has notes of autumnal spices, and tastes great whether you eat it hot out of the oven or chilled with a hefty dollop of whipped vanilla cream.

Now, while most of us just follow the directions on the pumpkin purée jar (or the directions on a classic pumpkin pie recipe), this is a mistake. While these recipes taste fine, there are some simple hacks you can implement to help you improve your pumpkin pie. One easy hack is to add Greek yogurt to your pumpkin pie filling mixture. Or you can add a dollop atop your pumpkin pie once it's baked to elevate its flavor!

Either way, here's why Greek yogurt pairs perfectly with pumpkin pie — plus a couple of other ways to elevate your pumpkin pie recipe this year that go beyond adding a bit of yogurt.