Rick Steves Recommends These 'Strange-Looking Creatures' To Eat Like A Local In Venice
Italy is a country known for its food. Pasta, pizza, gelato, and seafood can't be missed if you are traveling to Rome, Capri, and Milan. But when you are planning your itinerary for Venice and plotting that trip to Harry's Bar for a classic Cipriani peach bellini made popular by Ernest Hemingway, American travel writer and TV host Rick Steves says there is one food you don't want to miss. As it turns out, this floating city's cuisine is strongly influenced by the surrounding waters, and one strange-looking creature that won't disappoint is the crawfish, or crayfish as it is often called.
Crayfish, also known as gambero di fiume in Italian, sounds more like a Louisiana delicacy than an Italian one, but in Venice, these little alien-looking sea dwellers are a favorite for small dishes. Dubbed Italian sushi, they are often served cold with the skins peeled off. Crayfish are crustaceans and often found in the fresh waters of Eastern Venice. Small in size, they range in length from 5 centimeters to 15 centimeters.
How are they different from American crayfish?
Preparing crayfish in Italy is a little different than you might be accustomed to. In the United States, particularly in the South where they are frequently consumed, they are, generally, boiled in a pot of water and served with red potatoes, corn, and spicy sausage. But the variety you will find in Venice is a little different. They are served in a similar manner to shrimp — raw and peeled– and each succulent bite of the tender crayfish meat is flavorful and sweet. When you go to the Queen of the Adriatic, you will discover they are also used to make soup stock, sauces, and risotto.
While Rick Steves recommends ordering off the tourist's menu, eating crayfish in Venice goes against that general rule of thumb. The crustaceans are really a local delight. Regardless, they should definitely be on your list of seafood to try before you die. That said, it is important to note that when you visit Venice matters, because these babies are seasonal.