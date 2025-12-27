Rick Steves Recommends These 'Strange-Looking Creatures' To Eat Like A Local In Venice

Italy is a country known for its food. Pasta, pizza, gelato, and seafood can't be missed if you are traveling to Rome, Capri, and Milan. But when you are planning your itinerary for Venice and plotting that trip to Harry's Bar for a classic Cipriani peach bellini made popular by Ernest Hemingway, American travel writer and TV host Rick Steves says there is one food you don't want to miss. As it turns out, this floating city's cuisine is strongly influenced by the surrounding waters, and one strange-looking creature that won't disappoint is the crawfish, or crayfish as it is often called.

Crayfish, also known as gambero di fiume in Italian, sounds more like a Louisiana delicacy than an Italian one, but in Venice, these little alien-looking sea dwellers are a favorite for small dishes. Dubbed Italian sushi, they are often served cold with the skins peeled off. Crayfish are crustaceans and often found in the fresh waters of Eastern Venice. Small in size, they range in length from 5 centimeters to 15 centimeters.