This Is How You Say 'Cheers' In Mexico
Wishing someone well while sharing a drink (alcoholic or not) is a universal experience, and people have different ways of saying it all over the world. In Greece, they often say, "yamas," in Japan, it's usually, "kanpai," and in many Spanish-speaking countries, "salud," is the go-to choice. It simply means "health," as in "to your health," but there's a more playful alternative that's popular in Mexico.
When groups of people are drinking in Mexico, you might hear them say, "¡arriba, abajo, al centro y pa' dentro!" This usually exuberant chant can be said by one person or in unison by all involved, but it's not just your typical toast — it's a set of instructions.
"Arriba" means "up" and says that it's time to raise your glass. "Abajo" means "down," telling you to lower it again. Then you bring your drink, "al centro" — to the center — and clink your toastmates, and finally "pa'dentro" as everyone drinks.
Tips about drinking in Mexico
The rhythmic "cheers" common throughout Mexico can be seen from people drinking the cheapest beers, finest tequilas, and everything in between. And if you were wondering how they really drink tequila in Mexico, it's 100% blue agave, and the best of these tequilas are strictly for sipping or cocktails.
Another FYI that might help you seem knowledgeable: The tequila worm you hear about in bottles isn't actually a worm or traditionally in tequila. It's actually known as gusano de maguey, a moth larva that lives in the maguey plant from which mezcal is derived. The origin of the mezcal worm is unknown, but it's thought to be a marketing ploy, so don't go looking for one as a mark of quality.
There's also a Mexican liquor you probably haven't heard of named sotol. This spirit is made from a relative of the blue agave plant, but slow-roasted and pressed for its sap like mezcal. Ask for it at a Mexican bar to receive a grassy, high-proof sip with distinct notes of pine. But no matter your spirit of choice, give it a good "arriba, abajo, al centro y pa' dentro" with your friends.