This Is How You Say 'Cheers' In Mexico

Wishing someone well while sharing a drink (alcoholic or not) is a universal experience, and people have different ways of saying it all over the world. In Greece, they often say, "yamas," in Japan, it's usually, "kanpai," and in many Spanish-speaking countries, "salud," is the go-to choice. It simply means "health," as in "to your health," but there's a more playful alternative that's popular in Mexico.

When groups of people are drinking in Mexico, you might hear them say, "¡arriba, abajo, al centro y pa' dentro!" This usually exuberant chant can be said by one person or in unison by all involved, but it's not just your typical toast — it's a set of instructions.

"Arriba" means "up" and says that it's time to raise your glass. "Abajo" means "down," telling you to lower it again. Then you bring your drink, "al centro" — to the center — and clink your toastmates, and finally "pa'dentro" as everyone drinks.