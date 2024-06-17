The 'Fact' You Thought You Knew About The Worm In Tequila

The gusano de maguey — which, remember, is a larvae, not an actual worm — are natural consumers of the agave plant from which mezcal is made. The particular gusano rojo, or red worm, eats the heart of the agave plant. When the agave is harvested and the heart is roasted and distilled into alcohol, sometimes a worm may be left inside, which is where the legend comes from, or at least how Jacobo Lozano Paez popularized it.

Stories say Paez is credited with adding the worm to finished bottles of mezcal as part of a marketing technique while employed at the mezcal company Nacional Vinicola, which is now Gusano Rojo. He claimed it changed the flavor of the alcohol and that the presence of the gusano made mezcal more pure. This attention-grabbing technique quickly spread to the U.S., where mezcal sellers were trying to differentiate themselves from tequila brands. The worm in the bottle evolved into a mark of authenticity and a distinguishing feature unique to mezcal. Of course, there are many other differences between mezcal and tequila that go beyond the worm.

You may be wondering, where did the hallucinogen myth come from? Certain gusanos de maguey also feed on peyote, which is known to cause hallucinations, and some claim that the worm inherits these qualities. Any real intoxication, however, comes from downing an entire bottle of mezcal before eating the gusano at the bottom.