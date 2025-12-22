From Texas Roadhouse To IHOP, The 9 Best Chain Restaurant Chicken Fried Steaks

Do you like your steak to have just that bit more going for it? Then, chicken fried steak is the meal for you. This twist on steak has been a comfort food classic for well over 100 years, so it's no wonder that it's made its way onto the menus of some of the biggest chain restaurants out there. Consisting of a piece of steak dredged in seasoned flour and then deep-fried, it's a dish that's both special and accessible at the same time, and when it's good, it satisfies picky eaters and steak aficionados alike.

You want to make sure you're ordering the best, though, right? We get you, and so that's why we put together a list of the best chain restaurant chicken fried steaks you can get your hands on. Importantly, several of these restaurants refer to their dishes as "country fried" instead of "chicken fried." The two are frequently confused, but the difference lies in the gravy. Traditionally, country fried steak uses a dark gravy, while chicken fried steak opts for a creamy white version. As chain restaurants all use the latter on their steaks, it's safe to assume that they're working in the chicken fried tradition with a country fried name — and so we're comparing like with like here, and bringing you the best of the best.