Pick The Best Pomegranate In The Produce Aisle With This Tip

When pomegranate season rolls around, this fruit makes some of the most common dishes taste that much better. Wild rice with pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts is a symphony of flavor and texture for your taste buds. Arugula and orange salad wouldn't be the same without this fruit. That's why it's important to select a pomegranate packed full of juicy arils. However, if you don't know what to look for, you might end up with one that is not as ripe and fresh as you hoped. This is why, if you know the pomegranate water hack to remove its seeds, you should know the weighty trick that gets you the juiciest fruit at the grocery store.

While your quest could lead you to choose a round, red pomegranate free of blemishes, it might not yield a lot of juicy seeds. In fact, the only way to know you are getting one that is brimming with juiciness is to select a pomegranate by weight. That's right. A pomegranate that may have some rough lumps and bumps on the outside is perfectly acceptable as long as the fruit feels heavy for its size. This is how you will know the sweet, tart seeds inside are plentiful; however, if you want to know if it is ready to use, the shape and color of this fruit can help determine which one you want to buy.