Pick The Best Pomegranate In The Produce Aisle With This Tip
When pomegranate season rolls around, this fruit makes some of the most common dishes taste that much better. Wild rice with pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts is a symphony of flavor and texture for your taste buds. Arugula and orange salad wouldn't be the same without this fruit. That's why it's important to select a pomegranate packed full of juicy arils. However, if you don't know what to look for, you might end up with one that is not as ripe and fresh as you hoped. This is why, if you know the pomegranate water hack to remove its seeds, you should know the weighty trick that gets you the juiciest fruit at the grocery store.
While your quest could lead you to choose a round, red pomegranate free of blemishes, it might not yield a lot of juicy seeds. In fact, the only way to know you are getting one that is brimming with juiciness is to select a pomegranate by weight. That's right. A pomegranate that may have some rough lumps and bumps on the outside is perfectly acceptable as long as the fruit feels heavy for its size. This is how you will know the sweet, tart seeds inside are plentiful; however, if you want to know if it is ready to use, the shape and color of this fruit can help determine which one you want to buy.
Picking, storing, and using your pomegranate
As it turns out, the richer the hue, the riper the fruit. So, look for dark, deep red, burgundy, or reddish-brown colored pomegranates for a sweeter, tangier pick. Additionally, check out a perspective pomegranate's shape. If it is a little flat with ridges on each side, and the skin is far from perfect, then you have a ripe pomegranate. If you gently knock on it and it sounds concentrated, that is also a good sign. If it feels soft or you make an indent in the skin when you press your finger on it, this is a fruit you want to leave in the produce section. It's past its prime.
While a pomegranate that has not been cut into has a relatively long shelf life, how it is stored can change that. It needs a cool, dry storage space that is free from direct sunlight. Keep it in the fridge, where it can last for up to two months. Then, use it for a variety of reasons. Gather the juice from those seeds to make a pomegranate cosmopolitan, or add them to a salad, meat dishes, or whatever your heart desires. You won't regret it.