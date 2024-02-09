The Chinese Cake That Signifies Good Luck For The Lunar New Year

When celebrating the Lunar New Year, Chinese tradition states that certain dishes will bring extra luck for the year ahead. Dumplings and spring rolls, for example, are thought to signify wealth, while tangyuan, or sweet rice balls, might help you become a little closer to your family. Eating certain types of fish is said to bring a variety of fortune.

One of those lucky foods is nian gao. It is a glutinous, sticky rice cake made from glutinous rice flour, sweet brown sugar, and a little bit of water. Some variations of the cake also call for added ingredients — like coconut, red bean paste, sesame, or pandan — but the traditional dessert can be kept pretty simplistic.

Different regions serve different versions of the cake. In Northern China, it's more common to see ingredients like jujubes, sweet red bean paste, or green beans added to glutinous or yellow rice to make the cakes. In the east, however, it's more common to see white rice forming the cakes. It's used in savory applications, and sometimes served with pork, beef, or veggies. Cantonese nian gao is especially sticky and can be pan fried. Fujian or Hokkien nian gao can be a little more filling, thanks to the addition of fruits, nuts, seeds, or dates.

If you're looking to get ahead in the workforce, you may want to bite into one of these sweet cakes. They've been said to provide a little extra luck for some prosperity in the new year.