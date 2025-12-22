The Vintage-Inspired Stove That's In Zooey Deschanel's Kitchen
Renovating a kitchen may have you looking at new ovens. But how do you shop for a cooking range? Depending on your budget, you may want to grab a page out of Zooey Deschanel's playbook and go for a high-end appliance that has a vintage look but uses modern technology. Per an article in Architectural Digest, Deschanel and her fiancé, Jonathan Scott, gave the publication a look into their renovated home, and their choice of ovens has us talking. The "New Girl" actor shared that they opted for an ILVE Nostalgie II Noblesse 48" induction range for their Manhattan kitchen. It is glossy black with copper trim.
Deschanel said, "I'd always had a gas range before, and we were switching to induction. I wanted something really beautiful that feels old-fashioned. So we found this ILVE." Scott noted that this luxury brand is "design-forward," and he isn't wrong. What makes the ILVE special is the attention to detail. It is handcrafted in Campodarsego, Italy. Its doors are triple glass, it has induction technology, and then there's its elegant appearance. Deschanel's kitchen boasts marble surfaces and a muted blue-gray cabinetry.
Things to consider before buying
What's an induction stovetop and what makes it so great? Jonathan Scott points out that it doesn't burn fossil fuels, which is good for the environment. Instead, the glass cooktop uses electromagnetic energy. When you place an electromagnetic pot or frying pan on top, it creates friction and quickly heats up the cookware. This, in turn, causes your food to cook even quicker. Induction stoves are also known for their energy efficiency and being safer than both electric and gas options.
Of course, if you are coveting that retro-looking stove Zooey Deschanel has in her kitchen, you might be wondering: Is this kitchen upgrade worth the money and effort? It's a fair question, and you should know that it comes with a hefty price tag. It will set you back just a little over $8,000. While this oven has many attributes that sound amazing, if you can get past the cost, it is important to note that induction ovens do not work during power outages. Additionally, if you have a pacemaker, you should stay away from this oven and let someone else do the cooking. They also require specific cookware, meaning you might have to buy new pots and pans, and if something breaks down, repairs aren't inexpensive.