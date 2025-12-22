The Vintage-Inspired Stove That's In Zooey Deschanel's Kitchen

What's an induction stovetop and what makes it so great? Jonathan Scott points out that it doesn't burn fossil fuels, which is good for the environment. Instead, the glass cooktop uses electromagnetic energy. When you place an electromagnetic pot or frying pan on top, it creates friction and quickly heats up the cookware. This, in turn, causes your food to cook even quicker. Induction stoves are also known for their energy efficiency and being safer than both electric and gas options.

Of course, if you are coveting that retro-looking stove Zooey Deschanel has in her kitchen, you might be wondering: Is this kitchen upgrade worth the money and effort? It's a fair question, and you should know that it comes with a hefty price tag. It will set you back just a little over $8,000. While this oven has many attributes that sound amazing, if you can get past the cost, it is important to note that induction ovens do not work during power outages. Additionally, if you have a pacemaker, you should stay away from this oven and let someone else do the cooking. They also require specific cookware, meaning you might have to buy new pots and pans, and if something breaks down, repairs aren't inexpensive.