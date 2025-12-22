The Store-Bought Tuna Salad Red Flag You Should Never Ignore

Tuna salad's rich, delicious taste means there's always a solid market for tuna salad items, including take-home versions sold at grocery stores and grab-and-gos. There are practically limitless recipes for tuna salad out there, but one potential red flag hangs over them all — and over all of seafood.

If the tuna in your store-bought salad isn't sustainably caught, that's a red flag you can't ignore. It's not necessarily a food-safety concern, but rather one about the food industry's survivability. Estimates and sustainability standards vary, but according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch, around 40% of commercially available tuna is not sustainably caught.

Check the label on your tuna salad to see if the fish inside was caught with sustainability in mind. Terms like "pole and line caught" or "trolling" indicate the most sustainable industry practices, but these account for a fraction of tuna available. More common is the Marine Stewardship Council logo, which has high standards for MSC-certified products, including sustainability. If the tuna salad is store-made and doesn't have any information on the label, ask an employee where the fish came from.