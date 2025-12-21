This 3-Ingredient Drink Was Julia Child's Favorite

Julia Child was a fan of unique cocktails. One of Julia Child's favorite drinks, the upside-down martini, was a reverse of the classic martini. And another favorite, which contains just three components, features an ingredient that's quite uncommon. This drink is the Angosoda, which consists of a slice of fresh lime, sparkling mineral water, and Angostura bitters.

Angostura bitters aren't exactly a common cocktail ingredient, so it's likely you're not sure exactly what they are. We actually have a whole ultimate guide to Angostura bitters that have everything that you need to know about it (we also have a guide to bitters, in general, and how to use them, for even more information). But the short answer is that Angostura is a leading brand of bitters.

And to answer your next question, bitters are flavored extracts that are made from a neutral alcoholic base and infused with botanical ingredients, such as barks, berries, flowers, or citrus peels. While Angostura now has a few different types of bitters — such as orange and cocoa bitters — the aromatic bitters is the original variation that originated all the way back in 1824.

Making Child's Angosoda is super simple. All you have to do is fill a glass with ice, then add a few drops of Angostura aromatic bitters. Next, drop in the slice of lime and fill the glass with sparkling mineral water. And voila, you have Child's favorite drink ready to enjoy.