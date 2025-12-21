This 3-Ingredient Drink Was Julia Child's Favorite
Julia Child was a fan of unique cocktails. One of Julia Child's favorite drinks, the upside-down martini, was a reverse of the classic martini. And another favorite, which contains just three components, features an ingredient that's quite uncommon. This drink is the Angosoda, which consists of a slice of fresh lime, sparkling mineral water, and Angostura bitters.
Angostura bitters aren't exactly a common cocktail ingredient, so it's likely you're not sure exactly what they are. We actually have a whole ultimate guide to Angostura bitters that have everything that you need to know about it (we also have a guide to bitters, in general, and how to use them, for even more information). But the short answer is that Angostura is a leading brand of bitters.
And to answer your next question, bitters are flavored extracts that are made from a neutral alcoholic base and infused with botanical ingredients, such as barks, berries, flowers, or citrus peels. While Angostura now has a few different types of bitters — such as orange and cocoa bitters — the aromatic bitters is the original variation that originated all the way back in 1824.
Making Child's Angosoda is super simple. All you have to do is fill a glass with ice, then add a few drops of Angostura aromatic bitters. Next, drop in the slice of lime and fill the glass with sparkling mineral water. And voila, you have Child's favorite drink ready to enjoy.
How to customize the Angosoda at all?
If you want to try Julia Child's favorite drink, the Angosoda, you should first try it the traditional way. However, after you've given that a try, there's no reason not to experiment a bit, especially if the flavor of Angostura aromatic bitters isn't exactly what you're looking for in a drink.
For example, you can try using Angostura's orange bitters for a bit of a switch-up in flavors. According to the product description on the company's website, the orange bitters contain a blend of tropical oranges and spices. Another option for customizing the Angosoda is to use a flavored sparkling water in place of the classic. This is a super easy way to integrate some extra flavor to the drink — even something simple like lemon or lime sparkling water will make a big difference.
However you decide to make the drink, it may be a good idea to pair it with one of Child's favorite foods to continue with the homage to the famous chef. This list contains everything from French onion soup to In-N-Out to Goldfish, so you certainly have plenty to choose from.