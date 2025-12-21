Customers Loathe This Frozen Fish Stick Brand

Crispy on the outside with a delectably golden coating, a batch of fish sticks makes a quick and convenient meal when time is short. These frozen guys are a guaranteed kid favorite, but they can just as easily be transformed into a batch of easy fish tacos or speedy sliders for adult diners with a dash of culinary ingenuity. However, not every brand of fish sticks is made equal! There's one fish stick brand that customers appear to loathe that you might want to avoid: Aldi's in-house fish sticks.

After analyzing several customer reviews, we put the German grocer's Fremont fish sticks at the bottom of our ranking of 13 frozen fish stick brands. Their main problem? A lack of consistency when it came to texture, flavor, and presentation. While some reviews described the fish sticks as having a mild flavor, others complained that they had a soggy texture, adding that the breading wasn't adhering to the fish successfully.

Call us picky, but we reckon a true fish stick should have a crispy exterior that stays put and has some structural integrity to it when it's picked up. It's this distinctive characteristic that lends this freezer staple its universal appeal. Meanwhile, other customers lamented that some of the fish inside their sticks was black.