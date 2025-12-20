Rick Steves' Tip For Planning A Picnic In Europe On A Budget

One of the best ways to save money while traveling in Europe is to avoid restaurants and cafes and have a picnic in the park. It's been classic advice from guidebooks for budget travelers for decades and a great way to explore one of my favorite sites to see in another country — the local grocery store. Rick Steves prefers to build his picnic at a city's central market, shopping from stall to stall until you've assembled your meal. It's a great way to explore a site with purpose. Steves' tips on picnicking are perfect to both save you some money and make the meal extra delicious.

His advice is simple: lean into what's local and in season. Both bread and cheese tend to be cheap throughout the continent. Europe has many regions that have their own specialty cheese style, so wherever you happen to be, you'll be able to find a local, affordable fromage, käse, ost, or queso. If you are making your way through our list of cheeses you need to try, that can even inspire a travel destination. Add whatever is in season in the produce department, and you have a cheap and healthy meal to eat in whatever beautiful location you choose.