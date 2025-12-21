The Frozen Snack At Walmart We Ranked The Absolute Worst

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making snacks from scratch is a cost-saving move that allows you to truly consider every ingredient. However, keeping a batch of store-bought frozen eats like Hot Pockets and Bagel Bites on hand is a saving grace when you're short on time. Just avoid the one we found to be the absolute worst in our ranking of 11 frozen snacks you can find at Walmart: Snapps potato skins stuffed with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Each box of these stuffed spuds contains five servings and costs just over $4, which is a pretty reasonable price for what's promised. Having said that, even the low cost of this frozen snack wasn't enough to tempt us to buy it again. There is simply something missing from the flavor profile that prevents these baked tubers from hitting the mark when it comes to taste and texture. While they're not completely bad, they have a middling vibe that's neither here nor there, an almost watered-down quality. And they're definitely not portable due to the messy fillings inside. If you're after a carby, handheld nibble with oodles of flavor, you're better off finding a different snack — let our list of 21 Great Value snacks ranked from worst to best be your guide.