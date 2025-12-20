5 Coffee Chain Drinks That Are Seriously Overpriced

Coffee shops have long been the butt of jokes about overpriced food and drinks, but it now seems like it's worse than ever. Consumer demand, climate change, and President Donald Trump's tariffs have merged to drive the price of coffee beans to record heights, but these factors may not tell the full story for some of the most overpriced coffee chain drinks.

Many of the culprits are seasonal and/or unusually complicated drinks that use more ingredients and tie up more employee time than a simple black coffee. Some of the higher prices account for this. And in the case of especially popular beverages, businesses know that people will pay a bit more for an experience.

However, even seemingly simple beverages can cost a confusingly large amount, especially when compared to the competition. Still, dollars alone can't determine whether or not an item is overpriced. Quality matters, too. One of the most overpriced coffee chain drinks is reasonably priced, but not for its disappointing taste.