5 Coffee Chain Drinks That Are Seriously Overpriced
Coffee shops have long been the butt of jokes about overpriced food and drinks, but it now seems like it's worse than ever. Consumer demand, climate change, and President Donald Trump's tariffs have merged to drive the price of coffee beans to record heights, but these factors may not tell the full story for some of the most overpriced coffee chain drinks.
Many of the culprits are seasonal and/or unusually complicated drinks that use more ingredients and tie up more employee time than a simple black coffee. Some of the higher prices account for this. And in the case of especially popular beverages, businesses know that people will pay a bit more for an experience.
However, even seemingly simple beverages can cost a confusingly large amount, especially when compared to the competition. Still, dollars alone can't determine whether or not an item is overpriced. Quality matters, too. One of the most overpriced coffee chain drinks is reasonably priced, but not for its disappointing taste.
Frappuccino (Starbucks)
Frappuccinos have long been a standout item on the Starbucks menu. And what you'll really find inside a Frappuccino is, essentially, a bounty of sugar and fat. This is why they taste so good and part of why they're among the chain's pricier menu items. Another reason is corporate strategy: The price may turn off some consumers, but Starbucks knows that anyone who wants what is essentially a coffee milkshake is probably willing to pay a premium for it. So, they do.
Iced coffee (Dunkin)
You might not think that a plain iced coffee would show up on a list of overpriced beverages, but this is an example of things being relative. Around $5.31 might seem like an okay price to pay, but at Dunkin', that's what a small iced coffee costs — over a dollar more than Starbucks' equivalent drink and more than twice the price of dirt-cheap Burger King iced coffee. Compared to the competition, it just doesn't seem worth it.
Peppermint mocha (Starbucks)
The famous peppermint mocha topped our Starbucks holiday drinks ranking, thanks to its tasty balance of chocolate and peppermint goodness. And the fact that Starbucks knows it's popular helps make this seasonal item pricier. What really makes it seem overpriced is that archrival Dunkin' has a larger peppermint mocha for less money — although many people say Starbucks' drink tastes better.
Caramel latte (Panera)
Panera's Caramel Latte costs about $5.39 for a small, hot cup, which in and of itself, is a reasonable price. But once you actually taste the coffee, the price tag begins to feel exorbitant. It is inconsistently, yet often overpoweringly, sweet, and some customers report a large gap at the top of the cup that could be filled with more coffee. Still, this doesn't address the other main issue: Many people think Panera's coffee just isn't that good in general. It's hard to justify this little bang for an average buck.
Small latte (Caribou Coffee)
There are 3 states where Starbucks and Dunkin' are outshined by smaller chains. Two of them are North Dakota and Minnesota, where Caribou Coffee reigns supreme, even if people often find the drinks expensive. A small latte goes for roughly $6.00, but this is emblematic of Caribou's entire beverage lineup. Some staff have even taken customers' orders, only for them to leave when they see the grand total. The staff may be relatively well paid, and the ingredients may be high quality, but the prices are still high.