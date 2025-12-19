1960s To Now: Wendy From Wendy's First Logo Looks A Lot Different Than She Does Today

Wendy's is one of the bigger players in the American fast food landscape, notable for its square burgers, signature Frosty desserts, and distinctive logo. The little girl in pigtails has been with Wendy's since the beginning, and her look has changed a bit through the years. But so too has the actual Wendy, founder Dave Thomas' real daughter and namesake of the restaurant.

Melinda Lou Thomas's young siblings often mispronounced her first name as "Wenda," leading to the nickname Wendy. And when Dave Thomas was starting his burger restaurant, he knew he needed a mascot, similar to KFC's use of Colonel Sanders — which was also Thomas' idea, as Sanders' franchisee and protege.

With her blue and white dress, bright red hair, and pipe cleaners as hidden bracing to keep her pigtails perky, 8-year-old Melinda Thomas grinned through a photoshoot that would birth the Wendy's logo. And although Dave Thomas regretted the name Wendy's for the pressure it put on his daughter, it did create an iconic and globally recognized corporate logo.