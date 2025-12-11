Trader Joe's Luxurious New Bourbon Has Been Spotted On Shelves (And It's $50)

Thanks to local regulations, not every Trader Joe's sells alcohol, but the ones that do often offer customers a booze selection as varied and reasonably priced as everything else in the store. The chain is known for new, unusual, and possibly limited-time options, and this includes an apparently brand-new bourbon just arriving on store shelves.

Trader Joe's Cask Head Bourbon is a 100-proof Kentucky bourbon finished in old sherry casks for six months. The relatively plain purple label reveals that the sherry casks came from Spain, specifically the southern city of Jerez, Andalusia — the historic home of sherry.

According to the label, the barrels previously held Pedro Ximénez sherry, named for the grapes that age into a naturally super-sweet wine. It's possible that Trader Joe's intentionally sourced these barrels for the rich flavors they once held and could impart upon its bourbon. And the brand's history with whiskey suggests that this one is at least worth a try.