Why Trader Joe's 'Award-Winning' Bourbon Disappeared From Store Shelves

The liquor selection at Trader Joe's might not get as much attention as the store's stellar produce or private-label snacks, but it should. There are secrets within the Trader Joe's alcohol department you never knew – it's a wonderland of privately labeled booze with the full selection of a liquor store at affordable prices. One of the gems in the liquor department is a whiskey with an award-winning label – a bottle that seems to have disappeared from shelves: Trader Joe's High Rye Bourbon.

Trader Joe's High Rye Bourbon is not on the list of discontinued Trader Joe's items shoppers miss the most, though it may seem to be the case. It's actually a limited-release product that has been routinely released since at least 2018 and is occasionally unavailable because of stocking shortages, shipping delays, or other routine stocking issues. It's one of the grocer's private-label products, meaning Trader Joe's has a contract with a distiller to produce the whiskey under the Trader Joe's private label. The physical label was a winner in Graphic Design USA's 57th Anniversary American Package Design Awards in 2020, and was created by the design company Studio2.