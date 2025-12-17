The Breakfast Food Zooey Deschanel And Prince Bonded Over On Set

When legendary musician Prince was on set for his 2014 guest appearance on Season 3, Episode 14 of the sitcom "New Girl," star Zooey Deschanel was tasked with keeping him company throughout the day. Prince, who was a "New Girl" superfan and even watched it with his band while on tour, asked to appear on the show. So, what do two stars chat about during the long stretches of downtime that occur while filming? During a December 2025 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Deschanel revealed that one of the topics they connected over was a popular breakfast food: omelets.

The only detail she shared was that Prince liked to cook his omelets in coconut oil. In fact, she claimed the noted vegetarian musician (whose estate remains meat-free, even for staff) loved coconut oil. Amazed, Fallon sanity-checked with his band leader, Questlove. The drummer, ever nonchalant, nodded and said, "Yeah," as if it was obvious that the iconic musician loved this plant-based ingredient. Deschanel and Prince also chatted about pancakes, though the star didn't reveal what oil Prince used to cook these.