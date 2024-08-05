Give Your Omelet A Huge Umami Boost With A Dash Of This Pungent Sauce

Once you get the hang of it, it's pretty easy to make a perfect omelet any day of the week. It's one of the most popular breakfast foods in America, and who among us hasn't stood in an omelet line for brunch at some point? The only drawback to omelets — if there really is one — is getting stuck in an ordinary egg rut. If you're feeling a little uninspired with the same old eggs every morning, there's an easy solution: Grab a bottle of fish sauce from the fridge.

Fish sauce and eggs might sound kind of weird to some Americans, but the two frequently go hand in hand in Thai and Vietnamese cuisines. You probably already have some hanging around in your refrigerator for a stir fry or pad Thai, so you already know how this pungent ingredient packs a huge boost of umami flavor into a single dash. It works the same way for eggs, and all you need is just a tiny bit to make the most memorable, savory omelet your family has ever tasted.