Declutter That Mug Cabinet With This No-Install Shelf
If you have messy kitchen cabinets, it can be overwhelming to find ways to organize them efficiently. But, at the same time, you should seriously take the time to organize your kitchen every few months — including your messiest cabinets. And one cabinet that can easily get cluttered? The mug cabinet. It's so easy to rack up more mugs than you have the space for — whether you tend to buy them as souvenirs for yourself, or your loved ones like to give them to you, it's easy to find yourself with too many. But don't worry, you don't have to give up any of your beloved mugs — instead, buy this handy no-install shelf.
It's the large three-tier expanding shelf from The Container Store, which is priced at $44.99. Because this shelf is expandable — its width varies from 11 ½ inches to 20 inches — it should be able to fit in just about any cabinet. As for the other dimensions, it's also 11 inches long and 5 inches high.
Given that there are three tiers on this shelf, there should be plenty of space for all of the mugs in your cabinet. Plus, the tiered structure makes it so that all of your mugs are on display when you open your cabinet — so you can easily see all of your choices and pick accordingly, instead of just being able to see whichever mugs happen to be right up front. Trust us, your mug collection is better off with this product.
Other uses for The Container Store's three-tier expanding shelf
The three-tier expanding shelf from The Container Store can actually be used for other organizational tasks beyond just decluttering your mug cabinet. So, if you loved the way it helped you reorganize your mugs, then you may just want to buy the product again for some other kitchen and pantry items that could use some decluttering.
For example, your spice cabinet. Just like with mugs, it's easy for spices to get lost amongst each other when they are all shoved into one cabinet. Instead, you could use this expanding shelf to be better able to see what spices you have on hand. And if you're starting from scratch, you can use our guide on the 17 spices every beginner chef should stock up on — and then use the three-tier shelf to display all of your brand new spices. It will be so much easier to start making new recipes when you can easily access all of your spices, seasonings, and dried herbs.
Additionally, if you're a coffee lover, then you can use this shelf to organize some of your coffee-related ingredients. It's a great place to put flavored syrups — or maple syrup, which will transform your morning coffee — as well as coffee tools and accessories, like espresso cups or a small cup filled with stirrers. Similarly, you can use this shelf to better organize any of the ingredients or items that you tend to keep out on the counter — cooking oils or sprays, soy sauce, and so on.