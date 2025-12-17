Declutter That Mug Cabinet With This No-Install Shelf

If you have messy kitchen cabinets, it can be overwhelming to find ways to organize them efficiently. But, at the same time, you should seriously take the time to organize your kitchen every few months — including your messiest cabinets. And one cabinet that can easily get cluttered? The mug cabinet. It's so easy to rack up more mugs than you have the space for — whether you tend to buy them as souvenirs for yourself, or your loved ones like to give them to you, it's easy to find yourself with too many. But don't worry, you don't have to give up any of your beloved mugs — instead, buy this handy no-install shelf.

It's the large three-tier expanding shelf from The Container Store, which is priced at $44.99. Because this shelf is expandable — its width varies from 11 ½ inches to 20 inches — it should be able to fit in just about any cabinet. As for the other dimensions, it's also 11 inches long and 5 inches high.

Given that there are three tiers on this shelf, there should be plenty of space for all of the mugs in your cabinet. Plus, the tiered structure makes it so that all of your mugs are on display when you open your cabinet — so you can easily see all of your choices and pick accordingly, instead of just being able to see whichever mugs happen to be right up front. Trust us, your mug collection is better off with this product.