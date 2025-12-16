Shania Twain's Go-To Restaurant Is An Iconic Japanese Gem

As a seasoned performer who commands the attention of thousands of people on stage, it's no surprise that country music superstar Shania Twain has a food-related ritual before every show. She only drinks liquids on scheduled concert days to avoid burping. On the occasions when she is eating solids, Twain and her family tend to enjoy Mediterranean-style dinners. However, one of her favorite foods is bannock, a Canadian biscuit. When it comes to restaurants, though, she told National Geographic, "If I could eat at one restaurant over and over again, it'd be Nobu."

Chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa opened the first Nobu restaurant in New York in 1994 with co=owners actor Robert De Niro and movie producer Meir Teper. Masaharu Morimoto also became the head chef that year. Since then, Nobu has become a worldwide phenomenon. The restaurants have served numerous celebrities in addition to Shania Twain, including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, and David and Victoria Beckham.

However, the star customers aren't the reason Nobu is an iconic culinary gem. That honor goes to the restaurant's Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Peruvian flavors and ingredients with Japanese techniques, and to the love put into each dish. As chef Matsuhisa told Food & Wine, "Everyone can copy my recipes, but nobody can copy my heart."