The Costco Seafood Option People Claim Is A Nobu Miso Black Cod Copycat

Nobu is a Japanese cuisine high-end restaurant chain with locations all over the world. Nobu Malibu is arguably the most well-known and is considered a hotspot for celebrities. All that being said, the menu is, as expected, pricey. One notable menu item is the miso black cod, which is priced at $49. In other words, it's certainly a splurge. Luckily, there's a way to get something close to the real thing at home — all thanks to Costco. There's a seafood option at Costco, the miso black cod kit, that some people are saying is a copycat of Nobu's version.

The kit comes with about eight pieces of black cod, garlic rice, and bok choy, as well as the miso glaze. It's priced at $10.99 per pound, and each kit adds up to about 30 bucks, give or take a dollar or two. To make it, all you have to do is place foil over the top, then heat it up in an air fryer or oven.

According to TikTok user shophocho, the rice could use a bit more garlic, but is flavored by the sauce seeping into it. Meanwhile, the star of the show, the black cod, is "tender" and "juicy." On Reddit's r/Costco, one commenter wrote that the Costco meal "tasted great" and that the "whole family loved it." Another user added, "It was great, considering the price & effort." Overall, the price does make all the difference — for just 30 bucks, you get way more food than you would if you go out to Nobu and order the $49 dish.