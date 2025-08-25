The Costco Seafood Option People Claim Is A Nobu Miso Black Cod Copycat
Nobu is a Japanese cuisine high-end restaurant chain with locations all over the world. Nobu Malibu is arguably the most well-known and is considered a hotspot for celebrities. All that being said, the menu is, as expected, pricey. One notable menu item is the miso black cod, which is priced at $49. In other words, it's certainly a splurge. Luckily, there's a way to get something close to the real thing at home — all thanks to Costco. There's a seafood option at Costco, the miso black cod kit, that some people are saying is a copycat of Nobu's version.
The kit comes with about eight pieces of black cod, garlic rice, and bok choy, as well as the miso glaze. It's priced at $10.99 per pound, and each kit adds up to about 30 bucks, give or take a dollar or two. To make it, all you have to do is place foil over the top, then heat it up in an air fryer or oven.
According to TikTok user shophocho, the rice could use a bit more garlic, but is flavored by the sauce seeping into it. Meanwhile, the star of the show, the black cod, is "tender" and "juicy." On Reddit's r/Costco, one commenter wrote that the Costco meal "tasted great" and that the "whole family loved it." Another user added, "It was great, considering the price & effort." Overall, the price does make all the difference — for just 30 bucks, you get way more food than you would if you go out to Nobu and order the $49 dish.
Turn Costco's black cod kit into multiple meals
As the kit comes, it's a little unclear just how many meals you can make out of it — likely one big meal or two small ones. It comes with eight pieces of fish, which can probably be split two or three ways, but there may not be enough rice and bok choy for that. However, there are easy ways to stretch this kit out to multiple meals, whether to save an extra portion for leftovers or to feed multiple people.
You can start by cooking up some extra rice — either basic white rice or garlic rice (like what's in the kit) — to have a larger base to work with to split the kit into multiple servings. Then, you can cook up some extra veggies — such as sautéed asparagus, bell pepper, onion, or broccoli to add to the dish. To keep it close to the original, you can stick to just extra bok choy instead of bringing in different veggies. Finally, top each serving with two or three pieces of black cod (depending on the number of servings) — and voila, you have a heartier meal for multiple servings.
After all this, you may be inspired to cook your own black cod from scratch. If so, you can start with our recipe for spicy black cod in lettuce cups.