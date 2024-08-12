If You've Been Wondering, Here's How To Properly Load A Pez Dispenser

PEZ candies are iconic. They've been around for nearly a century, and although originally created in Austria, the treats and their dispensers are no doubt one of the most recognizable emblems of American culture. They are a signifier of childhood memories (despite the connection between smokers and PEZ candy) — not to mention a simple pleasure for nostalgic grown-ups.

The dispensers have evolved over the years from generic imagery like animals and clowns to partnerships with major brands, featuring beloved characters from Mickey Mouse to Super Mario, Minions, Batman, and more, with flavors ranging from classic orange and grape to tropical and sour variations. And yet while some fans have no trouble at all popping the candy straight from the pack, purists who want to put their detailed dispensers to good use may struggle to figure out the best way to load those sweet little pellets into the time-honored contraption.

A viral myth has circulated that this process can be bypassed by simply pushing the roll, fully wrapped, into the bottom of the dispenser. This supposed hack may have made waves on the internet, but it simply doesn't work, and the PEZ company addressed it with a how-to video posted to the brand's TikTok account. Fortunately, once you learn the true trick, which requires just a little finesse, it couldn't be easier.