If You've Been Wondering, Here's How To Properly Load A Pez Dispenser
PEZ candies are iconic. They've been around for nearly a century, and although originally created in Austria, the treats and their dispensers are no doubt one of the most recognizable emblems of American culture. They are a signifier of childhood memories (despite the connection between smokers and PEZ candy) — not to mention a simple pleasure for nostalgic grown-ups.
The dispensers have evolved over the years from generic imagery like animals and clowns to partnerships with major brands, featuring beloved characters from Mickey Mouse to Super Mario, Minions, Batman, and more, with flavors ranging from classic orange and grape to tropical and sour variations. And yet while some fans have no trouble at all popping the candy straight from the pack, purists who want to put their detailed dispensers to good use may struggle to figure out the best way to load those sweet little pellets into the time-honored contraption.
A viral myth has circulated that this process can be bypassed by simply pushing the roll, fully wrapped, into the bottom of the dispenser. This supposed hack may have made waves on the internet, but it simply doesn't work, and the PEZ company addressed it with a how-to video posted to the brand's TikTok account. Fortunately, once you learn the true trick, which requires just a little finesse, it couldn't be easier.
The PEZ-approved way to load your dispenser
If you've struggled in the past with this process, don't worry — there are plenty of food products out there that give users trouble (for example, it's not just you: Talenti gelato is notoriously hard to open). And while some packages can be opened as if by magic (you can even open a can without a can opener), the simplest strategy in this case relies on your commitment to loading the full package of candy all at once.
@pezcandyusa
Myth Busters: our #pezcandy doesn't magically unwrap itself when pushed through the bottom of a dispenser. Check out this #peztok hack
Prepare the dispenser by pulling the top and exposing the plastic sleeve in full. Giving it an extra tug will make sure it stays open, otherwise, you won't be able to wedge the entire roll of candies in the slot. Split the package down the seam lengthwise, and gently peel back the paper to expose all 12 candies. Grab the full row with your thumb on the bottom and index finger on the top without removing the wrapper, using tension to keep them stacked (but not so tightly that they might fly everywhere).
Slide the full row into the plastic sleeve using the wrapper to guide and safeguard it from spillage. Pull away the wrapper, and make sure the candy isn't sticking out at all (otherwise, your pieces will get in the way when you try to close the dispenser back up). Then, simply slide the top down with a gentle push on the head of your dispenser, until it's closed up and your treats are safely hidden inside.
Finalizing your full PEZ dispenser
Once you get the hang of this method, you'll be ready to pop your PEZ candy with confidence, knowing it'll be a snap to reload when necessary. That said, if you still find yourself with candy scattered all over, it might help to lay the dispenser on a surface. It's also critical that you use PEZ brand candy and not a generic version, which might be a slightly different size and shape.
And if you just can't get the hang of this dexterous refill method the PEZ brand endorses, there's no shame in keeping things simple and filling your PEZ dispenser by loading one piece at a time. Just be sure never to stick your candies into the sleeve in the wrong direction; they should be laying flat rather than standing up, and don't try to use more than 12 in total. If you encounter any resistance when trying to close your dispenser back up, take a moment to re-examine the situation. If the candy is properly loaded, it should be smooth to open and close, and you'll risk damaging the dispenser (and breaking up your candy) by forcing it.
Of course, if worst comes to worst, don't be ashamed to simply eat the candy from the pack, display the dispenser, and enjoy your PEZ experience in whatever manner makes you happiest.