The Type Of Bone Broth That's Best For Hot Chocolate
When cooler weather hits, nothing warms you up like a hot drink, and the unconventional bone broth hot chocolate trend does just that. Bone broth in hot chocolate? Really? Don't knock it until you try it. Bone broth is a liquid that is both protein and mineral-rich. It also contains collagen, which is great for supporting muscle and skin strength and elasticity. When you add it to hot cocoa, it makes for a luxurious drink. But the type of bone broth you use can really influence your experience. Choose poorly, and you might end up with something tasting more savory than sweet. That's why, before you break out your milk, maple syrup, cacao powder, and vanilla, you want to make certain you have unflavored chicken bone broth in your pantry.
Unflavored chicken bone broth is mild, almost neutral in taste, but it still adds its signature umami complexity without overpowering the star of this drink: The chocolate. After all, your taste buds have expectations that need to be met when it comes to hot cocoa. This is why you want to stay away from beef bone broth or any variety that contains seasonings like garlic and onion. These flavors are simply too strong and will destroy the sweet, chocolaty taste your mouth craves.
Get the ratio right
The addition of chicken bone broth doesn't simply elevate each sip of hot cocoa; it also adds a thick, silky texture. This is why it's also important that you use bone broth and not stock. The two are generally not interchangeable for this drink. There are recipes where stock is better, and those where you should use bone broth.
Chicken stock is made using a chicken, aromatics, seasonings, and spices. It is watery, full of sodium, so much so that you can taste that saltiness when you use it to make soups. Bone broth, which is made using animal bones and water, uses a low and slow simmer that breaks down the collagen, and in turn, produces a thicker liquid that is rich in taste and consistency.
To make a cup of ultimate hot chocolate using bone broth, it is also important to get the ratio of milk to bone broth just right. Add too much broth, and even if it is mild in taste, it could overshadow the chocolate. This is why you should stick with a 2:1 ratio of milk to bone broth. You will get the added protein, while retaining that sweet, velvety smooth, chocolate taste.