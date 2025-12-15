The Type Of Bone Broth That's Best For Hot Chocolate

When cooler weather hits, nothing warms you up like a hot drink, and the unconventional bone broth hot chocolate trend does just that. Bone broth in hot chocolate? Really? Don't knock it until you try it. Bone broth is a liquid that is both protein and mineral-rich. It also contains collagen, which is great for supporting muscle and skin strength and elasticity. When you add it to hot cocoa, it makes for a luxurious drink. But the type of bone broth you use can really influence your experience. Choose poorly, and you might end up with something tasting more savory than sweet. That's why, before you break out your milk, maple syrup, cacao powder, and vanilla, you want to make certain you have unflavored chicken bone broth in your pantry.

Unflavored chicken bone broth is mild, almost neutral in taste, but it still adds its signature umami complexity without overpowering the star of this drink: The chocolate. After all, your taste buds have expectations that need to be met when it comes to hot cocoa. This is why you want to stay away from beef bone broth or any variety that contains seasonings like garlic and onion. These flavors are simply too strong and will destroy the sweet, chocolaty taste your mouth craves.