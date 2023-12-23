Bone Broth Is A Truly Unexpected Way To Upgrade Hot Chocolate

With the winter season upon us, nothing beats hot and creamy mugs of hot chocolate to keep our hands warm and our bellies full. While hot chocolate is often made with whole cow's milk for extra protein or dairy-free milk for those with certain dietary restrictions, amping up your standard mug of drinking chocolate with extra nutrition (without altering its lusciously sweet flavor) can be tricky. While you can certainly use a natural sweetener like maple syrup or honey and opt for dark chocolate chips and unsweetened cocoa powder, adding more beneficial vitamins and minerals through hot chocolate's liquid components takes a bit of creative consideration. Once you familiarize yourself with the defining nutrients linked to bone broth, you may be interested to see what this nutritious liquid can do to level up your next mug of hot chocolate.

Bone broth is a clear liquid made from animal bones and water. The collagen within these bones leaches out as water simmers, creating a highly concentrated liquid that can be used for various meals and even specialty beverages like hot chocolate. Thanks to those slowly simmered bones, according to Healthline, bone broth houses essential minerals, amino acids, and collagen protein. With the right ratio of ingredients including the extra fat from heavy cream or canned coconut milk, you can make a delicious bone broth hot chocolate in no time.