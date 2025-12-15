Rick Steves Approves Of This Cheap European Dining Trend

To get a varied taste of what everyone is eating daily in a place you're visiting, travel writer Rick Steves recommends checking out the growing food hall trend. If you are traveling with a group, it is a great option to let everyone get what they want. Some can be full of locals on lunch breaks, grabbing a leisurely bite to eat before returning to the office.

Many of the great old farmers markets throughout Europe have become places where vendors can set up small kitchens to sell hot food out of. Between the cafes, you can often still find the old stalls selling produce, cheeses, meats, and fish with locals shopping for that evening's dinner. Steves stresses that if you see a line of locals, join them. Any place where the people who live there are willing to wait for the food is bound to provide a great meal. This tip is one great way to get away from many of the touristy restaurants throughout Europe.