Rick Steves Approves Of This Cheap European Dining Trend
To get a varied taste of what everyone is eating daily in a place you're visiting, travel writer Rick Steves recommends checking out the growing food hall trend. If you are traveling with a group, it is a great option to let everyone get what they want. Some can be full of locals on lunch breaks, grabbing a leisurely bite to eat before returning to the office.
Many of the great old farmers markets throughout Europe have become places where vendors can set up small kitchens to sell hot food out of. Between the cafes, you can often still find the old stalls selling produce, cheeses, meats, and fish with locals shopping for that evening's dinner. Steves stresses that if you see a line of locals, join them. Any place where the people who live there are willing to wait for the food is bound to provide a great meal. This tip is one great way to get away from many of the touristy restaurants throughout Europe.
Some great food halls across Europe
Most of the old, great cities throughout Europe have these food halls where you can grab a bag of apples brought in that day from the farm and a pizza from a pizzaiolo who hasn't opened their own restaurant, yet. London has multiple spots throughout the city that are worth a visit for delicious street food. Some notable ones include Borough Market, which has been around for about 1,000 years, and Camden Market, the largest in London.
Paris' famed Les Halles may be a mall and metro station now, but there are plenty of options for food halls in the city of lights. The Marché des Enfants Rouges in Paris has been a place to find street eats since 1615. Spend some time eating sushi, then head back to your hotel with some world-class cheeses for late-night snacking or for your perfect Parisian picnic. Not every modern food hall is built on a rich farmer's market history. Amsterdam's popular Foodhallen was built inside a former tram depot in 2014. It's often packed, so expect a wait, but it's great for people watching while enjoying a delicious, diverse meal.