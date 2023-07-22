The 15 Best London Street Food Markets To Check Out On Your Next Visit

London is a foodie destination, with so many amazing restaurants, cafes, food trucks, and more. There's no shortage of great places to eat and drink in London, but what about the city's street food markets?

From grabbing a snack to making a day — or night — of it with cocktails, craft beer, and street food, the United Kingdom's capital has some of the best street food markets around. You'll find everything from secret street food markets tucked away in high-rise car parks to huge food halls serving up street food from around the globe. You could easily make a day of shopping and eating, with street food markets both north and south of the river.

Where should you start your adventure? We've rounded up 15 of the very best street food markets you need to visit the next time you're in London. Check out one, add a couple to your itinerary, or make a foodie weekend of it and hit them all up. Just don't forget to bring your appetite.