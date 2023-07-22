The 15 Best London Street Food Markets To Check Out On Your Next Visit
London is a foodie destination, with so many amazing restaurants, cafes, food trucks, and more. There's no shortage of great places to eat and drink in London, but what about the city's street food markets?
From grabbing a snack to making a day — or night — of it with cocktails, craft beer, and street food, the United Kingdom's capital has some of the best street food markets around. You'll find everything from secret street food markets tucked away in high-rise car parks to huge food halls serving up street food from around the globe. You could easily make a day of shopping and eating, with street food markets both north and south of the river.
Where should you start your adventure? We've rounded up 15 of the very best street food markets you need to visit the next time you're in London. Check out one, add a couple to your itinerary, or make a foodie weekend of it and hit them all up. Just don't forget to bring your appetite.
1. Borough Market
Borough Market is the premier destination for chefs, food lovers, and those looking for the best of the best, and it's just a short stroll from London Bridge station. It's been an iconic London destination for a long time, as the market dates back to the 13th century. It changed locations in the 18th century and has been in the same spot since.
Today, it's probably London's best artisanal food market, open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. What can you buy and eat at Borough Market? Take your pick — there's something to suit all tastes, from butchers selling local meats to artisan bakers and cheesemakers. The street food stalls serve up delights such as duck confit sandwiches, Ethiopian stews, and Asian dumplings, so whatever you're in the mood for, you'll find it here.
2. Broadway Market
London's East End is where some of the coolest street food markets in the city can be found. There is none as trendy as Broadway Market. There's a great community vibe here, with over 100 stalls selling a huge array of goods.
On weekends, Broadway Market is the perfect place to shop. The stalls here are an excellent place to grab gifts for friends and family or to sample some of the delicious street food on offer. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, and the street food here is out of this world. On the menu, you'll find everything from Southeast Asian food to heavenly chicken wings to fresh-tasting Persian food.
The street the market is hosted on has a rich history. It has been an important supply route for hundreds of years. This iconic market has also been used in several Hollywood films, such as David Cronenberg's "Eastern Promises," and Carol Reed's "Odd Man Out."
3. Eataly London
Eataly London was founded in 2007 and is the best place in the city for Italian delights. Home to over 5,000 Italian and local food products, it offers handcrafted gelato, cannolis, pastries, cured meats, cheeses, and more than 2,000 Italian wines. It's also just a short walk from Liverpool Street Station.
This food hub is the place to come if you're entertaining, as you'll find a huge selection of options for your antipasti and cheese boards. You won't leave hungry either, with three restaurants and bars serving up authentic Italian fare. In the summer months, you can even enjoy an Aperol spritz with your bruschetta, while dining outside.
You can learn everything you need to know about preparing Italian cuisine here. Regular classes and events take place at La Scuola, where a chef will guide you through cooking Italian dishes step-by-step, while you enjoy a glass of wine. Eataly London is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
4. Pop Brixton
Pop Brixton is one of London's best street food venues. Located in an array of colorful shipping containers, Pop Brixton is open Sunday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until midnight, giving you plenty of time to sample all the amazing street food on offer.
Once you've bagged a table, sit back, relax, and order your choice of dishes. The friendly Pop Brixton team will bring your order to you, and they are always happy to offer advice if you are not sure what to try next.
Small plates are the name of the game at Pop Brixton, so it's easy to dine your way around the world and try something new. You find offerings like Venezuelan street food, Cantonese barbecue dishes, or delicious Jamaican cuisine. If you like, you can order all of them on the same visit.
5. Southbank Centre Food Market
There are so many great street food markets south of the river, but the Southbank Centre Food Market is a definite highlight. On sunny days, this market is buzzing, open Fridays through Sundays all year round, plus Bank Holiday Mondays.
Local workers, tourists, and families come here for the amazing food. This market's location next to Royal Festival Hall and the Southbank Centre ensures it's the perfect place for a bite to eat during a cultural afternoon. One of London's most popular museums, the Tate Modern, is also nearby. We'd start off at The Frenchie, a vendor that serves duck confit sandwiches, before picking up pasteis de nata pastries from Galeta. You could also try Nobiana's Korean barbecue, which is simply delicious.
As well as street food stalls serving up tasty eats, there is a range of artisan producers selling everything from freshly baked bread to cheese. Why not pick up some locally brewed ale to take home for later?
6. Camden Market
A London institution since 1974, no trip to the U.K.'s capital city is complete without heading for Camden Market. The outdoor market here runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. until late, with the food halls open from 11.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Luckily, the nearest train stop is only a 5-minute walk away.
Artists, creatives, and musicians flock to Camden for its bohemian vibe and free-spirited atmosphere, and there are loads of stalls to check out while you're here, selling everything from clothes to body jewelry to leather goods. But it's the street food that you're really here for, and it won't disappoint.
You can eat well on a budget at Camden Market, from halloumi fries and keto pizza to wagyu beef burgers, fresh Pho, and some of the best fried chicken. If you're eating at the main market, there isn't any seating, so you'll need to find a place to perch, but this just adds to the relaxed vibe. After you're done eating, why not head for 3 Locks Brewery on the canal side and wash down that delicious food with some locally brewed beer in the tap room?
7. Bang Bang Oriental
Bang Bang Oriental Foodhall — which used to be called the Oriental City food court — opened in 1997. It covers an impressive 32,000 square feet, making it one of the largest Asian food halls in Europe. Even though it's a bit far from central London, it's well worth the journey to sample an array of Asian food offered by the many different kiosks.
Here you'll find Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indian, and other cuisines. The ground floor Golden Dragon restaurant also serves dim sum at lunchtime and traditional Chinese cuisine in the evenings. You definitely won't leave here hungry. The only problem is deciding what to try first.
We'd opt for dumplings at Royal China One 68 Dim Sum, followed up by Hakka's pork belly rice or braised noodles. There are plenty of sweet treats on offer too, from egg tarts to pandan rolls to Japanese cheesecake.
8. Berwick Street Market
This traditional London market has been running since 1778 in London's bustling Soho district. From Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can experience a taste of old London with fruit sellers shouting their wares, florists selling every bloom imaginable, and fabric merchants.
Locals and visitors alike flock here for the street food, so prepare for lunchtime lines. There's no seating, so this market is best saved for sunny days as you'll need to find a place to perch, or wander from stall to stall as you enjoy your food and work out what to try next.
From delicious Greek souvlaki to burritos to falafel to Afghan street food, there's plenty to choose from. Lord of the Wings, a particularly popular stand, serves up five flavors of free-range fried wings here, too. After eating your fill and shopping at the market stalls, you can head off to explore Soho with its lively nightlife and shops.
9. Peckham Levels
The London neighborhood of Peckham is home to Peckham Levels, which is probably the only place in London — and perhaps the world — where you can sample amazing street food on the top of a renovated parking structure. It's definitely an experience you don't want to miss on your next trip to London.
With co-working spaces and independent businesses taking up the car park's other floors, the entire top floor of Peckham Levels is dedicated to drinking, dining, and entertainment. This family-friendly venue has six street food traders, cocktails, live music, and a whole host of other events happening throughout the year.
There's no need to worry about cold or wet days — or nights — here. Despite its interesting building choice, Peckham Levels is insulated from the weather. Take a short stroll from Peckham Rye station, and you can enjoy West African offerings from Plantain Kitchen, Korean street food from Green Choy, sourdough pizzas from Well Kneaded, and much more. There's even karaoke.
The venue is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The street food vendors kick things off around noon every day.
10. Mercato Mayfair
This next London street food hall is destined for a place on your Instagram feed. Housed in a historic church, Mercato Mayfair is an absolutely stunning place to enjoy street food and shop for local produce.
Following a two-year restoration which cost around £5 million, St. Mark's Church now hosts Mercato Mayfair every Monday through Thursday from noon until 11 p.m., Friday to Saturday from noon until 12 a.m., and Sundays from noon until 10 p.m. You can grab coffee and breakfast here from 10 a.m. until noon every day.
There are plenty of market stalls to explore here, a grocery shop selling artisan products and sustainably sourced food, a roof terrace with exceptional views over London, and three levels of street food stalls. Dive into bao, ramen, and dumplings from Steamy & Co, treat yourself to fresh, authentic pasta from Dez Amore, or enjoy delicious Italian gelato from Badiani.
You can enjoy wines in the vaulted wine cellar, cocktails at the Rico Coco Cocktail Bar, and beer aficionados can enjoy German beer at GermanKraft. There's always something on the events calendar here too, from live music to boxing classes.
11. Seven Dials Market
Located in an old banana warehouse, Seven Dials Market is one of London's most popular foodie spots. This covered indoor market's stunning setting is perfectly Instagrammable, with outdoor and indoor tables and the option to make reservations for larger groups.
The glass-roofed warehouse boasts two levels, while Cucumber Alley serves up food from seven street food vendors. In total, there are 19 street food vendors and two bars, serving everything from Korean food to modern Syrian cuisine. Don't miss the Cheese Bar, the first cheese conveyor belt restaurant in the world, with more than 20 cheese and charcuterie plates to choose from and natural wines. Wash everything down with cocktails at Bar Nana or world wines and Gipsy Hill craft beers at the Warehouse Bar.
Seven Dials Market is open seven days a week: Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whether you're coming for brunch, lunch, dinner, drinks, or just a bite to eat on the go, there's plenty here to ensure you don't leave hungry or thirsty.
12. The Kitchens
Some say The Kitchens at Old Spitalfields Market is the ultimate street food destination for foodies, and we'd be inclined to agree. With its heated communal tables and plenty of seats, you can enjoy outdoor dining all year round, rain or shine.
The Kitchens offers over dozens of food stalls, serving up everything from pulled pork bagels to vegan Ethiopian street food. Both the market and The Kitchens are every day of the week, so you can come for a bite to eat and then enjoy browsing vintage clothes, vinyl, homewares, and more.
Guasa London's Venezuelan buns, Dumpling Shack's cult dumplings, hand-pulled noodles from Fen Noodles, and Shrimpy's famous Shrimpster burger with samphire and dill-battered prawns are just a sampling of the mouth-watering delights you can expect to find on your trip to The Kitchens. For dessert, give Humble Crumble a go — their seasonal artisanal crumbles are a must.
13. Deptford Market Yard
Just off Deptford High Street, the historic railway arches host one of South East London's hippest, most happening street food markets. Come here for a great day out at the street food stalls, bars, and indie shops, and finish off at the Taproom SE8 for craft beer.
Deptford Market Yard is open all week, though times for individual vendors vary. The best time to arrive is mid-morning, so you can enjoy exploring and shopping before heading to the Tapas Room for Spanish nibbles or Caribbean street food at Jerk Yard. For cocktails, Jars Bar has an eclectic menu, while Little Nan's serves up afternoon tea with a disco soundtrack and cocktails in vintage teapots, plus an epic bottomless boozy brunch from noon Friday through Sunday and bottomless boozy supper from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Head for AAJA Deptford on Wednesday nights for music, drinks, and a chilled vibe. You can also shop at the record store, or pop into The Box or London Mode Beauty for hair and beauty services to get you ready for a night out.
14. Vinegar Yard
A stone's throw from London Bridge, Vinegar Yard is open all year round, with outdoor heating and huge tents for shelter in the winter months, a sun-drenched terrace during the summer, and two indoor bars. Come on the weekends for the flea market, where you'll find vinyl records, jewelry, vintage fashion, and more. Throughout the week you can also enjoy street food, art by local artists, and ethical pop-ups.
Vinegar Yard is open from 5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from noon until 10.30 p.m. on Thursdays, and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. During this time, the indoor space is also open for drinks. The venue is closed on Mondays.
You won't go hungry at Vinegar Yard, with Nik's Kitchen serving up Asian street food, Indian-inspired burgers from Baba G's, hand-pressed burgers and croquettes from Nanny Bill's, and much, much more. Vinegar Yard is also known for its extensive draught beer selection, with a focus on local London breweries.
15. Pergola Paddington
Pergola Paddington is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 11 p.m. There's seating for 850 people at this huge venue and a DJ and bottomless brunch on the weekends. Comfy furniture, umbrellas, bookable day beds, and (not guaranteed) sunshine make it feel like you're on holiday somewhere far more exciting than West London.
Vendors here change regularly, but you can always expect an impressive range of street food from around the world. It's here that you'll find fried chicken, dry-aged beef and burgers, bao buns, katsu, and Peking Duck.
Cocktails here pack a summery punch, with delights like the Spicy Watermelon Margarita, Smoked Pineapple Daiquiri, and Pina Coladas all adding to the holiday vibe. Plus, you'll find all your favorite beers on draught and by the bottle, so you might find yourself spending longer at Pergola Paddington than you'd initially planned.